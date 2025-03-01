Brad Arthur urges Leeds Rhinos to stick with 'boring' approach against Castleford Tigers

Brad Arthur has urged Leeds Rhinos to embrace a simple but effective approach in the early part of the Super League season: boring is best.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos were stunned by promoted Wakefield Trinity in round one before bouncing back emphatically with a 32-6 win at Salford Red Devils.

Arthur does not want his side to go away from what worked for them last week as they prepare for the visit of Castleford Tigers to Headingley on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I just need to see that they can be comfortable playing a little bit boring early in the season and establish a style of footy we want to play," he said.

"We're still only at 50 per cent of where we want to go to as a team, especially with our attack.

"The professionalism we played with at Salford was quite pleasing. I think we only gave away four penalties and three errors – and still managed to fly over the line six times. We need to continue to do that and give ourselves time on the ball to work on combinations."

Leeds face a Castleford side smarting from a 46-6 drubbing at the hands of St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur has emphasised the importance of matching Castleford's intensity in the early stages.

Leeds claimed an impressive win at Salford last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The thing we need to improve is our starts," he said.

"We got jumped at the start against Wakefield with a penalty in our first set in defence and then they were attacking our tryline. Last week, they kicked a 40/20 in their first set, attacked our tryline and scored. If you choose to kick off, you need to come up with something better than that.