Brad Arthur's Leeds Rhinos future as Super League club set deadline

Leeds Rhinos have offered Brad Arthur a new contract and set him a deadline to give them a response.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arthur, who joined Leeds in July last year, is out of contract at the end of this season and has been torn between staying at Rhinos and returning to Australia for family reasons.

Following talks with sporting director Ian Blease, the club have now made a formal offer to the 51-year-old and set a deadline of next week for him to make his decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coach said last month he would meet Blease after the round 20 derby at Wakefield Trinity, two weeks ago. But with only seven games remaining in the regular season, Rhinos are anxious for a decision so they can step up preparations for 2026.

Deadline: Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has been told to give the club an answer by next Monday. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The eight-time champions have been revitalised under Arthur, sitting fifth in the table ahead of Thursday’s trip to third-placed Leigh Leopards and on course to feature in the Betfred Super League play-offs for the first time since 2022.

Blease said: “I have made him an offer and we have put a deadline on it of next Monday [August 11]. At the moment he is talking with his family about that. We have done all we can and we’ve set a deadline for him to make his decision, so hopefully he makes the right one.”

Arthur has made it clear he is happy at Leeds, but the former Parramatta Eels boss is also keen to coach again in the southern hemisphere NRL and finds it difficult being away from sons Jake and Matt, who play for Newcastle Knights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in what could potentially be a significant move for Leeds, playmaker Jake – who is set to make his Knights debut this weekend – is understood to be considering a switch to Super League for next season.

Rhinos are not in the market for a half-back at this stage, but the prospect of one of his sons playing in England next year could play a part in Brad Arthur’s decision.

Of the chances of the coach staying on, Blease added: “As a club, I think we have done everything we can. We have been open and honest and professional with each other.

"Brad will make the best decision for himself and his family. Hopefully he will stay at Leeds and enjoy [being part of] what we are building together.