Brad Fash to captain Hull FC

Hull FC's Brad Fash. (ED SYKES/SWPIX)

The England Knights prop, 25, will lead a youthful Airlie Birds side against Bradford Bulls in their pre-season friendly on Sunday.

Fash has made more than 100 appearances for Hull since debuting in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Brett Hodgson said: "Brad Fash is going to lead the team, which I’m hugely excited about.

"I think it’s a good reward for what he’s done for the club over a number of years.

"He’s a man of few words Fashy but there was a little smile there that came upon him when I told him.

"He works exceptionally hard and we’re happy for Brad."

After Marc Sneyd's off-season departure to Salford Red Devils, Hodgson is expected to announce next week who his captain for the 2022 season will be with newcomer Luke Gale likely to be in the reckoning.

The coach is only expecting to play a handful of senior players in the game at Odsal which also serves as Danny Brough's testimonial.

"Ligi Sao will play, Cam Scott, Jamie Shaul, Jordan Johnstone and maybe one or two others," said Hodgson.

"We’re giving the opportunity for our younger boys and academy players to step in and play.

"There are a number of first-team players so it is a first-team trial, but the positive thing for us is I believe there are only two players in the squad that aren’t from the Hull FC system somewhere along the line.

"It’s exciting with the squad we’re putting out and it’s one for the supporters to see the future and what that holds.

"But we’re excited to see how they go and what they’ve learnt over this period.

"There will be a number coming up from the reserves and the academy system that Michael Shenton has been working with.