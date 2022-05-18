Brad Takairangi facing up to Hull KR career being over after suffering serious injury

Brad Takairangi has struggled since joining Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The 32-year-old is set to undergo surgery on the issue and faces a long spell on the sidelines, meaning he will not get the opportunity to play for a new contract.

Takairangi was making his first appearance in 10 weeks, during which time he was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence for driving offences.

"He went for a scan yesterday which pretty much confirmed what we suspected in terms of a pretty significant tear, and of the ligament as well (as the muscle)," said Smith.

Brad Takairangi gets to grips with Gareth Widdop during last year's play-offs. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It'll be a lengthy repair and recovery for Takas. It's his season done most definitely.

"It's disappointing and I'm gutted for him. We'll get that dealt with in the next week or so.

"It's been a very mixed year for Takas with some extreme lows in amongst that. He's very grateful for all sorts of things in his life."

Takairangi joined Rovers from Parramatta Eels on a two-year deal at the end of 2020 but has struggled during his time at Craven Park.

Matt Parcell is a concern for Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The utility man failed to produce his best form on the field last season and was arrested for dangerous driving and drink driving in January.

Smith does not have a say in recruitment and retention matters as he prepares to step down at the end of the campaign but he believes Takairangi's KR career may be over.

"I would suggest that's a strong possibility but I don't know and I'm not the right person to ask in terms of the future," said Smith.

"Coming off an injury like this, I would probably suspect so."

Takairangi becomes the second Hull KR player to be ruled out for the rest of the year after Jordan Abdull's season was ended by a quad injury.

Rovers may also be without hooker Matt Parcell (neck) when Catalans Dragons visit Craven Park on Saturday but Smith is set to welcome back several players as his side aim to end a wretched three-game losing streak.