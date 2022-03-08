Brad Takairangi stood down by Hull KR as he awaits sentencing for serious driving offences

STOOD DOWN: Brad Takairangi. Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

The 32-year-old, who has played in all four of the Robins' fixtures so far this season, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and dangerous driving last week. He is now set to appear for sentencing at Hull Crown Court on March 31.

He has scored two tries for KR this term but head coach Tony Smith says the former NRL player will not play until after his hearing at the end of the month.

"We as a club have decided to stand him down until his hearing," said Smith.

"We felt we needed to do something there and recognise the situation that Brad is in and make sure we do the best by him as well. Sometimes that's by removing people from situations where they may not be able to fulfil to their best as well.

"Brad understands. As he has done ever since his incident, he's been in agreeance with and in admittance of his situation. He's not shying away from his responsibility of it.

"That case is scheduled for around the 31st so he'll be stood down until the hearing is heard."

Smith continued: "There are all sorts of things that went into the decision-making of it. Some of that is pressure from the outside, but also from individuals from within who feel like it's the right thing to do.

"That's fine. Both Brad and I support that and support the decision. We're happy to adhere to it."

Smith said Takairangi is "embarrassed and disappointed" by his own actions and that he is getting the necessary support from the club.

"We're getting him all the help and support he needs, and he's open arms to it too," added Smith.

"From day one he's put his hand up about it all and hasn't avoided anything. He's done everything that's been asked of him and complied wilfully and taken things into his own hands to try to make things better for everybody involved.

"He's embarrassed about it, he's disappointed about it and can't do enough to try to make up for it. I believe him."

The Robins face Salford Red Devils on Friday night looking to add to their one victory so far this season. They also travel to Catalans Dragons and are to be involved in the Challenge Cup before the end of the month.