For all the talk of positives on a weekend when rugby league's minnows rubbed shoulders with Super League heavyweights, the new Challenge Cup format needed an upset to vindicate the change.

Competition organisers would have been rubbing their hands when Bradford Bulls drew Castleford Tigers at home – and Brian Noble's team did not disappoint.

Against a lowly Super League club in early-season conditions at Odsal, the Championship favourites coped with the expectancy in a thrilling third-round tie decided after the full-time hooter.

Bradford were too big and strong for their shell-shocked visitors in a one-sided first half, opening up a 17-0 lead to put one foot in the last 16.

After playing like a team that had been convinced by all the pre-match talk of a shock, Castleford came to life in the second period and were within a Tex Hoy conversion of taking the game to golden point.

In a sea of emotions, Hoy went from the high of scoring a seemingly crucial try to the low of seeing his kick drift wide.

The sight of the Australian on his haunches surrounded by jubilant Bradford players will be the enduring image of round three.

The revamped format has not been perfect but it was designed to produce afternoons like this.

Bradford celebrate James Donaldson’s opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

If the upshot is that the Challenge Cup is alive and kicking, the same could be said of Bradford's tired stadium.

Odsal is a ground stuck in time but Sunday proved there is still life in one of rugby league's most iconic venues.

The Bulls – back under the stewardship of legendary coach Noble – have assembled their strongest squad since dropping out of Super League in 2014 and are primed for a strong season on this evidence.

Bradford were always going to come out all guns blazing but crucially they found the perfect balance between aggression and control.

Tom Holmes and Jayden Okunbor celebrate the win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Castleford cracked as early as the fifth minute after straying offside to invite the Bulls in.

Ebon Scurr's strong carry raised the volume and sense of anticipation inside Odsal before handing it over to James Donaldson.

The forward – back where it started after long spells with Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos – went low on the last tackle and was not going to be stopped from close range.

Joe Keyes sent his conversion attempt wide but the Tigers were already bailing water.

The tie at Odsal had a big-game feel. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Danny McGuire's outgunned pack were powerless to prevent Bradford from gaining metres after contact and failed to make a dent in the Bulls going the other way.

Winning the arm wrestle was one thing but the home side needed to turn their dominance into a decisive lead – and they did just that.

After Innes Senior had his pocket picked in a one-on-one tackle near halfway, Bradford pushed the Tigers back towards their own line and struck gold when Matty Gee won the race to Keyes' deft grubber.

James Meadows knocked over the conversion before kicking a penalty to leave Bradford in control at 12-0.

On a rare occasion when Castleford ventured into Bulls' territory, Tom Holmes denied Josh Simm with a thunderous tackle just short of the tryline to illustrate where the two teams were at.

Keyes demonstrated his game awareness to slot over a drop goal and Bradford appeared to be out of sight when Holmes scored their third try just before the half-time hooter.

Tom Holmes was a central figure for Bradford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Daejarn Asi sent through a hurried kick and the Bulls full-back punished him by going the length of the field.

Meadows' missed conversion felt immaterial at the time but Castleford flipped the game on its head after the restart to make a mockery of that assumption.

The Tigers were sent out early by McGuire and responded like a team that had been given a rocket by their coach.

Castleford did everything they failed to do in the opening 40 minutes to win the territory battle and apply pressure to a Bradford outfit that had everything their own way up to that point.

Debutant Jeremiah Simbiken touched down Asi's grubber to give the Tigers hope and a sense of belief that had been lacking.

Castleford appeared to have lost the momentum when they failed to keep hold of the ball from the restart but they were soon celebrating their second try.

Captain Sam Wood forced Jordan Lilley into a loose pass and Josh Simm scooped up the ball to race 80 metres.

When Hoy added his second conversion to make it 17-12, it was all on heading into the final quarter.

Muizz Mustapha threatened to complete the comeback with a powerful burst before Wood was denied just short of the line on the last tackle.

Lilley gave Bradford extra insurance with another one-pointer but there was one last twist, Hoy slicing through the home side's left edge to set up the opportunity to level the scores.

Despite trying to improve the position for his conversion, he could not get close enough and suffered the agony of watching his kick sail the wrong side of the post in a dramatic finish to a pulsating cup tie.

Bradford Bulls: Holmes, Okunbor, Blake, Gill, Taufua, Meadows, Keyes, Lawrence, Souter, Scurr, Fulton, Gee, Donaldson. Substitutes: Lilley, Bayliss, Pele, Michael.

Tries: Donaldson (5), Gee (17), Holmes (40)

Goals: Keyes 0/1, Meadows 2/3

Drop goals: Keyes (34), Lilley (75)

Castleford Tigers: Rooney, Simm, Wood, Cini, Senior, Hoy, Asi, Griffin, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Hodson, Westerman. Substitutes: Watts, Rimbu, Mustapha, Namo.

Tries: Simbiken (56), Simm (58), Hoy (79)

Goals: Hoy 2/3