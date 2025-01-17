Bradford Bulls boss Brian Noble talks up importance of Huddersfield Giants friendly
Noble will send a strong side to the John Smith's Stadium for the second of three trial games for the Bulls ahead of the new Championship season.
Luke Robinson's options have been limited by an injury crisis but Adam Swift, Tom Burgess and Liam Sutcliffe are among the household names in the Giants squad.
"We're very much looking forward to it," said Bradford boss Noble.
"Every club, not just our club, should have the aspiration to play at a higher level.
"As the coach of the national team, I always wanted to play Australia every week because you don't know where you are until you play Australia.
"Huddersfield are a Super League club that are getting ready for a season themselves. I think it's a great hit-out for both teams.
"I'm really looking forward to measuring where we're at. It's our biggest pre-season fixture, for sure."
Bradford are among the favourites for the Championship title after adding the likes of Joe Keyes and James Meadows to the squad that finished third last season.
"I think they all understand the dynamics of the pressure that comes with expectation," added Noble.
"However, we shouldn't lose sight of having some fun, enjoying this journey and making sure we give our best shot every week.
"We have to respect our opposition and be humble enough to understand that we got knocked off on some occasions last year when we shouldn't have got knocked off. We also won some games when we shouldn't have.
"We need that element of consistency and understanding and respect for the opposition. That gives you a chance to be a good team."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.