Bradford Bulls captain Michael Lawrence drops retirement hint after setting 2025 goals

Bradford Bulls captain Michael Lawrence has revealed he could bow out at the end of this season if the stars align.

The 34-year-old kicked off his 19th campaign as a professional last weekend when the Bulls defeated Doncaster to set up a Challenge Cup date with Castleford Tigers.

Lawrence has hinted that a successful year could convince him to bring the curtain down on his career.

"I've got a time in my head for when I'll call it a day," he said.

"This could potentially be my last year if things go how I'd like them to go.

"I've got a few different goals – team goals and personal goals. I'd like to finish what I came here to achieve.

"I've also got to make sure my body is still doing what my mind wants to do. I want to finish playing well and don't want to fizzle out. I feel like I'm still in a position to do that."

Bradford are among the favourites for the Championship title after adding the likes of Joe Keyes, James Meadows and Waqa Blake to the squad that finished third last season.

Michael Lawrence is at the start of his 19th season as a professional. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Bulls fell at the semi-final stage of the play-offs in the previous two seasons but they are primed to go one better this year, according to Lawrence.

"When it came to re-signing, I heard about the investment and the direction the club wanted to go in and was really excited and saw it as a massive opportunity," said the former Huddersfield Giants forward.

"Since I came here in 2022, the squad has got better and better every year.

"This is probably the strongest Bradford squad in the time they've been out of Super League. Credit to the investors and the board for their faith and investment in the squad.

Michael Lawrence is Bradford's on-field leader. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"There are great expectations but it fills me with excitement. We want to improve on what we did last year. We've had three semi-final losses in my time here and don't want to go through that again.

"I believe we've got the squad but we've got to go out there and prove it."

Brian Noble's return as head coach has increased the sense of optimism at Odsal at the start of the new season.

The former Great Britain boss won eight major trophies in his first spell in charge of the Bulls, including three Super League titles.

Brian Noble is settling back into the Odsal hot seat. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Noble, who originally returned to the club as a consultant in 2022, had no trouble getting the players on board.

"I've got a great relationship with Nobby," said Lawrence.

"One thing he does have is an aura. He's one of the most decorated coaches in British rugby league and has got freedom of the city of Bradford, which not many people have.

"When he speaks, everybody listens. His words carry weight."

Before Bradford begin their title bid against London Broncos in their Championship opener on February 16, there is the small matter of a first Challenge Cup date with Super League opposition since 2020.

The clash with Castleford is considered the tie of the third round due to the potential for an upset and an early top-flight casualty.

Lawrence views the visit of the Tigers as a chance to gauge Bradford's progress and give the club’s long-suffering fans an afternoon to savour.

"I'm sure the owners and the board are really excited about it," he said.

"The fans will get behind Bradford and make it a big day at Odsal.