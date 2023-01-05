Bradford Bulls new boy Jack Walker not giving up on NRL dream after rejecting suitors as teenager

Fresh from winning the 2017 Super League Grand Final with Leeds Rhinos as an 18-year-old, Jack Walker had the world at his feet.

The talented full-back took to top-level rugby league like a duck to water, scoring a debut hat-trick in the Challenge Cup and belying his tender age to help his hometown club reach Old Trafford, attracting NRL suitors along the way.

Then injuries struck, robbing the youngster of the chance to graduate from star potential to the real deal.

As he plots his way back to the top of the game via Bradford Bulls, his ultimate goal remains unchanged.

"The dream is to go over to the NRL," Walker told The Yorkshire Post.

"When I was 17, three NRL clubs were interested. There was Melbourne, Canberra Raiders and I can't remember the other one.

"My agent just let me know that they were really interested and asked whether I'd consider going over at a young age. I was 50/50 but I just thought I was too young. I was still living at home so thought I'd give it a few years.

"Obviously it hasn't gone to plan with injuries but I'm still young and have got another 10 to 12 years left yet. I've just got to stay on the field and hopefully the rest takes care of itself."

Jack Walker left Leeds Rhinos at the end of last season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The move to Bradford offers Walker the chance to rebuild his career away from the spotlight.

His troubles can be traced back to the start of 2020 when he suffered a serious foot injury, including three fractures.

He battled back to play in Leeds’ opening nine games of last season before picking up a hamstring injury which sidelined him for another three months.

Looking back, Walker believes he was a victim of the wider issues at Headingley at the time.

Jack Walker leaves the field after suffering an ankle injury in Hull's home loss to St Helens. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Because of where we were as a team, I don't think I got managed with my training load and things I needed to be doing in the gym," he said. "I feel like that's one of the biggest reasons why I got injured again.

"Richie Myler got injured and it's obviously my job to play every week but I just feel my training load could have been structured better.

"It was a tough time for everyone. We went nine games without a win and had injuries left, right and centre. Everyone had a lot of things to do so I can't put the blame on anyone; it was just one of those things."

Walker was just getting into his stride again when he sustained an ankle injury during a loan spell with Hull FC.

Jack Walker in action for Leeds Rhinos against Warrington Wolves last season. (Picture by Tony Johnson)

"The one at Hull was a tough one because when Rohan (Smith) came in, he told me he wanted me to be 100 per cent before I went back into training," added Walker.

"Hull were really struggling for players and desperate to get me there but my hamstring wasn't fully right when I went there.

"It was a chance I took and it kind of paid off. I played six games and got to play at Magic Weekend.

"I've just got to focus on this year and staying fit which I don't think should be a problem. Bradford have been really good easing me back in and making sure I tick all the boxes. I'm fit now and ready to go."

Walker is benefiting from a lighter workload during his first pre-season with the Bulls, even if "the floggings are pretty much the same".

Bradford use a hybrid system with a mixture of full-time and part-time players, meaning Walker does some of his work away from the training ground.

Jack Walker impressed during his time with Hull FC before being struck down by injury. (Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 23-year-old has seen enough during his time on the training field to suggest the Bulls will be in the mix for promotion in 2023.

"I didn't really know much about the Championship before coming in," he said. "But with the people that have been brought in and the attitude in training, I just don't see why not.

"If we get the half-backs and the hookers on the same page and nail what we need to do, I really don't see why we can't go and do it. I'm confident.

"My main reason for coming here was Mark Dunning. The style he wants to play suits my game down to a tee. He's all about phase two offloads and playing what you see. That's what I played in 2017 which was one of my best years.

"He was really understanding about all the injuries and made it clear he was going to look after me."

Whether it is with Bradford or another club, Walker is planning to return to Super League in 2024.

"I want to get back as quickly as possible to play the best rugby and play with the best players," he added.

"That's no disrespect to the Championship and Bradford. I want to push myself and Super League is the best place to do it.

"It was mentally tough leaving Leeds having been there from 10 years old. I'd never say never about going back. I would never cut ties with anyone. What happened happened."

As Walker's Championship debut for Bradford comes into view, it is difficult not to imagine where his career would have taken him but for injuries.

With a change of fortune, Walker is hopeful of one day reaching his undoubted potential.

"I could say I'd be playing for England and all that with no injuries but you just don't know," he said.

"I'd like to think I was progressing really well but I'm still young and have got plenty of time ahead of me.

"I don't think anyone has ever doubted my ability; it's more my body and staying on the field.

