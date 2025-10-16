Bradford Bulls secure long-awaited Super League return as IMG rankings revealed

Bradford Bulls are back in the big time after securing their long-awaited return to Super League through IMG's grading system.

The Bulls – one of four Championship clubs in a shootout for three top-flight spots – have replaced crisis-hit Salford Red Devils to end their 11-year exile.

Bradford gained automatic entry with a degree of comfort after ranking 10th, above both Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants.

Perhaps crucially, Toulouse Olympique and York Knights finished 13th and 14th respectively, strengthening their cases for the two additional places in an expanded competition – provided they tick all the relevant boxes.

The Super League hopefuls must wait until Friday morning to discover whether they have been given the nod over London Broncos, with Oldham, Widnes Vikings and Doncaster all considered outsiders for promotion.

A seven-strong panel is tasked with making that final call, assessing clubs on their 2025 financial performance, forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards, in addition to the five pillars used in the grading process: fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community.

Super League is set to return to a 14-team competition for the first time since 2014 – the year Bradford last featured in the top flight.

The Bulls were a dominant force in the first decade of the summer era, winning four Super League titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.

Bradford are back in Super League. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Bradford sank as low as League One amid years of financial turmoil but have rebuilt into a top Championship club, finally securing the golden ticket they long craved.

The Bulls will be one of at least seven Yorkshire clubs in Super League next year, renewing their longstanding rivalry with Leeds Rhinos.

Leeds are among nine Grade A clubs, a table topped by Hull KR after they ended a remarkable season as the highest-ranked team.

The Robins, who completed a historic treble by winning the Grand Final last weekend, finished out in front with 17.85 points.

York remain in contention for a Super League place. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds are next with a score of 17.28, ahead of St Helens and Wigan Warriors.

Hull FC replaced Castleford in the only change to last year's Grade A clubs, behind Wakefield Trinity who maintained their top-ranked status.

Full IMG table

1 Hull KR - 17.85 Grade A

Hull KR celebrate with all three trophies after completing the treble. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

2 Leeds Rhinos - 17.28 Grade A

3 St Helens - 16.74 Grade A

4 Wigan Warriors - 16.37 Grade A

5 Leigh Leopards - 16.33 Grade A

6 Warrington Wolves - 16.26 Grade A

7 Catalans Dragons - 16.11 Grade A

8 Wakefield Trinity - 15.47 Grade A

9 Hull FC - 15.06 - Grade A

10 Bradford Bulls - 14.81 - Grade B

11 Castleford Tigers - 14.66 - Grade B

12 Huddersfield Giants - 14.65 - Grade B

13 Toulouse Olympique - 13.25 - Grade B

14 York Knights - 13.04 Grade B

15 Salford Red Devils* - 12.65 - Grade B

16 London Broncos - 11.65 - Grade B

17 Featherstone Rovers* - 9.75 Grade B

18 Barrow Raiders - 9.62 Grade B

19 Widnes Vikings - 9.39 Grade B

20 Sheffield Eagles - 8.47 Grade B

21 Batley Bulldogs - 8.16 Grade B

22 Halifax Panthers* - 8.15 Grade B

23 Doncaster RLFC - 7.85 Grade B

24 Oldham RLFC - 7.51 Grade B

25 Hunslet RLFC - 6.87 Grade C

26 Dewsbury Rams - 6.74 Grade C

27 Workington Town - 6.57 Grade C

28 Swinton Lions - 6.54 Grade C

29 Whitehaven RLFC - 6.23 Grade C

30 Rochdale Hornets - 5.52 Grade C

31 Goole Vikings - 5.46 Grade C

32 Midlands Hurricanes - 4.89 Grade C

33 North Wales Crusaders - 4.88 Grade C

No score - Keighley Cougars and Newcastle Thunder