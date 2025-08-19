Bradford Bulls set out Super League ambition alongside Brian Noble and Nigel Wood updates

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top tier is set to increase to 14 teams next year, opening the door for ambitious Championship clubs.

IMG's grading system will decide the first 12 clubs in a repeat of 2025 before a panel chooses the remaining teams after judging them on their financial performance in 2025, their forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards.

Bulls CEO Jason Hirst is optimistic about avoiding the scramble for the last two places as the club step up their bid to end their 11-year exile from Super League.

"Bradford Bulls welcomes and supports the change to the 2026 Super League competition structure," said Hirst.

"Throughout my three-year tenure as CEO, the club and I have always harboured a fierce burning desire to return to Super League at the earliest realistic opportunity. That realistic opportunity is, undoubtedly, now.

"We are determined to realise our goal via both our on and off-field performance by winning this year’s Championship Grand Final and by being ranked as a top-12 club under the IMG grading system.

"Our current on-field performance, standing, challenges and opportunities are there for all to see. Some of our off-field improvements are also there for people to see.

Odsal could host Super League rugby again from next season. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Furthermore, we have significantly strengthened financially and are still making exciting progress and executing improvements in relation to other IMG grading pillars.

"All of which makes us extremely confident about our chances of significantly rising up the IMG grading scores league table.

"Whatever the terms and conditions, financial or otherwise, this club is ready and able to return to Super League in 2026 should we earn the right to do so under the current criteria."

The Bulls will be led into the season by a new head coach following discussions with Brian Noble.

Bradford are on course for a top-four finish in the Championship under Brian Noble. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The legendary coach answered Bradford's call for 2025 and has provided the platform for a title push, but he will move back into a wider role behind the scenes at the end of the year.

"We have already initiated the process of identifying and appointing a full-time head coach for the 2026 season and beyond, regardless of which division the club will be competing in," added Hirst.

"We do this after speaking with Brian Noble and facilitating his desire to return to a more holistic rugby role within the club whilst still supporting the first-team coaching and playing team.

"On behalf of the club, I offer a heartfelt thank you to Brian for stepping in and becoming our head coach this year at relatively short notice and wish him and our entire first-team staff the very best of luck in what will hopefully be a very successful end to our 2025 season.

Nigel Wood is no longer a shareholder at Bradford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Rest assured, Brian will remain a vital and influential cog at Bradford Bulls during the 2026 season."

Hirst also confirmed that Nigel Wood has cut his remaining ties with the club following his decision to become chairman of the Rugby Football League.

"I would also like to publicly thank our ex-chairman, Nigel Wood OBE, who having previously stepped down from the board four months ago, has now sold his remaining minority shareholding to an existing shareholder in accordance with the club's shareholders' agreement," said Hirst.

"Throughout his time at our club, Nigel has only ever had the best interests of Bradford Bulls at heart and his undisputed legacy is that he returned the Bulls to our spiritual home in Bradford and created a board of directors and ownership group of proud Bradfordians well placed to take the club forward.