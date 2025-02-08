Bradford Bulls v Castleford Tigers: Brian Noble dampens upset talk as 'underdogs' focus on bigger picture
Noble's Bulls squad is widely considered the strongest since the club's relegation from the top flight in 2014, raising excitement about a potential upset in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday.
Bradford hope the third-round tie is a window into their future but Noble is mindful of the current standing of both clubs.
"The aspirations of the club are to be playing at the highest standard and clearly Super League is that," said the Bulls head coach.
"To play a Super League team at home in the Challenge Cup has given everybody a lift and that element of excitement about playing a good team.
"I think the talk of an upset is a bit ambitious. Clearly it's a good match-up but they're a full-time Super League team with a great coach in young Danny McGuire. He'll be wanting to show his wares.
"Make no mistakes, we're the underdogs. We're a Championship team, a part-time team taking on a full-time team.
"It's a one-off game and will maybe give us some information towards the blueprint we need to carry forward. I think Sunday will be a bit of a throwback and a picture of what Bradford offers as a club, and a great indication of where we're at as a team."
The draw left McGuire facing a potential banana skin in his first competitive game in charge of Castleford.
The Tigers lost pre-season friendlies against Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC but Noble does not expect a McGuire-coached side to be perturbed.
"The element of flair Danny had as a player is hard to leave you as a coach," added Noble, who coached McGuire as Great Britain boss. "He'll want to push the ball around, I'm sure about that.
"I had a lot of respect for Danny as a player. If he has as much impact as a coach as he did as a player, he's going to have a good ride."
Castleford have been tipped to struggle at Odsal after back-to-back lowly finishes in Super League.
McGuire, however, views it as the perfect game to kick off the season.
"I'm excited," he said. "I think it's a really good challenge for us.
"Odsal is intimidating and they've probably got the best squad in the Championship so we've got the toughest draw.
"We've got to prove those people wrong who are expecting an upset. We can use that as motivation, not that we'll need it."