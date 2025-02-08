BRADFORD BULLS are determined to prove they are a Super League club in waiting in the Challenge Cup this weekend – but Brian Noble has stressed his side are the underdogs against Castleford Tigers.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Noble's Bulls squad is widely considered the strongest since the club's relegation from the top flight in 2014, raising excitement about a potential upset in front of the BBC cameras on Sunday.

Bradford hope the third-round tie is a window into their future but Noble is mindful of the current standing of both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The aspirations of the club are to be playing at the highest standard and clearly Super League is that," said the Bulls head coach.

"To play a Super League team at home in the Challenge Cup has given everybody a lift and that element of excitement about playing a good team.

"I think the talk of an upset is a bit ambitious. Clearly it's a good match-up but they're a full-time Super League team with a great coach in young Danny McGuire. He'll be wanting to show his wares.

"Make no mistakes, we're the underdogs. We're a Championship team, a part-time team taking on a full-time team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a one-off game and will maybe give us some information towards the blueprint we need to carry forward. I think Sunday will be a bit of a throwback and a picture of what Bradford offers as a club, and a great indication of where we're at as a team."

Bradford are a leading contender for the Championship title. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The draw left McGuire facing a potential banana skin in his first competitive game in charge of Castleford.

The Tigers lost pre-season friendlies against Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC but Noble does not expect a McGuire-coached side to be perturbed.

"The element of flair Danny had as a player is hard to leave you as a coach," added Noble, who coached McGuire as Great Britain boss. "He'll want to push the ball around, I'm sure about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a lot of respect for Danny as a player. If he has as much impact as a coach as he did as a player, he's going to have a good ride."

Bradford hosted Wakefield in a big game in the 1895 Cup last season. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Castleford have been tipped to struggle at Odsal after back-to-back lowly finishes in Super League.

McGuire, however, views it as the perfect game to kick off the season.

"I'm excited," he said. "I think it's a really good challenge for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Odsal is intimidating and they've probably got the best squad in the Championship so we've got the toughest draw.