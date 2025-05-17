Bradford Bulls wary of York Knights as Championship clubs target Wembley in 1895 Cup

Brian Noble has baulked at the suggestion that the stars have aligned for Bradford Bulls in this year's 1895 Cup.

The Bulls travel to York Knights on Sunday hoping to go one better than last season when they were denied a Wembley place by eventual winners Wakefield Trinity.

Daryl Powell's Trinity dominated the Championship on their way to the treble but their promotion to Super League has opened the door for Bradford to take over.

After a challenging start, the Bulls head into the last-four tie protecting a six-match winning run following last week's resounding 48-12 victory over Batley Bulldogs.

Noble, however, knows better than to underestimate the in-form Knights.

Asked whether he felt this year was a better opportunity to get to Wembley than 12 months ago, Noble replied: "I'm glad that I don't measure it that way.

"I know York are a good team and we’re going to need our best at the weekend.

"They're competent and competitive. You only have to look at their playing roster.

Bradford are bidding to reach Wembley. (Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"But when we've been to tough places this season, away to teams that have been above us in the league table for example, our mentality has been good.

"Our mentality is going to have to be good once again at the weekend."

Like Bradford, York have overcome a sluggish start to highlight their trophy credentials.

The Knights are fresh from a 58-8 drubbing of Hunslet, their seventh win in eight matches.

York are in good spirits heading into the semi-final. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're a good team who are on a run and playing with confidence," added Noble.

"We'll look at what they do but they'll certainly be looking at what we do too.

"They have home field advantage, which will probably help them in terms of familiarity.

"But we've been travelling well and while we understand the toughness of the game, we've had that before this season and done a good job."

Connor Jones is out to make it third time lucky in the 1895 Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

York reached Wembley in 2021 but have fallen short in home semi-finals in each of the past two seasons.

Mark Applegarth has stressed the importance of staying in the moment after earning the opportunity to make it third time lucky.

"There's the obvious prize at the end of it," said the Knights boss. "You'd have to be an idiot not to acknowledge that.

"But it's important just to play the game and not the occasion. It's a knockout game, 80 minutes of rugby and we'll just be focusing on that.

"We know what comes after that but it's pointless thinking about that at this moment in time.

"Bradford are in a rich vein of form themselves so we're looking forward to locking horns with them.

"We're ticking along nicely but I still think there's a few more gears in us and more improvement.

"It should be a really good semi-final. May the best team win."

In Sunday's first semi-final, 2021 winners Featherstone Rovers travel to Oldham.

Connor Jones is as motivated as anyone after missing Featherstone's previous two final appearances.

"We're really excited," said the Australian hooker.

"It's a good opportunity for us to have the potential to play at Wembley. I missed out in 2021 with Covid and at Tottenham the year with the suspension - the only one of my career!

"There was a massive Fev following at both games. Speaking to some of the fans, it was a real highlight for them to watch Featherstone play at Wembley.