Brett Ferres explains why Goole Vikings provided perfect challenge for season 21

When Goole Vikings got the green light to join the professional ranks, the need for experience was obvious.

The Vikings only formed in 2018 and were playing in the fifth tier of the Yorkshire Men's League as recently as last year.

As daring ventures go, making the jump to League One is right up there.

But in head coach Scott Taylor and on-field leaders Brett Ferres and Jamie Shaul, the club have recruited respected figures who know what it takes to be successful having been there and done it at the highest level.

Once a debutant himself alongside early Super League icons such as Iestyn Harris and Lesley Vainikolo in a star-studded Bradford Bulls team, Ferres took his first steps with complete faith in those around him.

Now he is ready to lead the way and inspire confidence at the start of an exciting new era for the town of Goole.

"If you're a brickie and you work with someone who has done your job for 30 years, you want to know what they've learnt and the tips they've picked up along the way," Ferres told The Yorkshire Post.

"There are a lot of younger players who have fallen out of Super League systems. It can be quite difficult for them mentally as well as physically.

Brett Ferres has experience of League One from his time at Doncaster. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I can hopefully be a figure to guide them through with the experiences I've got within the game. That's part of the drive."

A squad member when Bradford won the Super League title in his debut season in 2005 and a Grand Final winner with Leeds Rhinos 12 years later, Ferres could have been forgiven for cashing in his chips long before Goole came calling.

But the 38-year-old continues to find the motivation to pull on his boots and go to battle.

"I still enjoy it, plain and simple," said Ferres, whose career achievements include World Club Challenge success, a League Leaders' Shield with Huddersfield Giants and 16 England caps.

Brett Ferres celebrates Leeds Rhinos' 2017 Grand Final win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I've always said if I enjoyed it and my body could handle it, I'd still do it. I speak to a lot of older players that started out when I did and are long retired now. They always say they miss it and ask how I'm still going.

"I still have that desire and will to win. I'm going to go as long as my body holds up and I'm enjoying it.

"I saw an article not so long ago about the last Bradford team that won a trophy under Brian Noble and it's nice to reminisce about what you've achieved and the players you've played alongside.

"I've always wanted to succeed and help others around me. I want a challenge and something that keeps the fire in your belly going.

Brett Ferres was a regular for England in his prime. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"I think I've got that with Goole. With the buzz around the town, it's the perfect challenge and opportunity for me."

With his 39th birthday fast approaching, Ferres has naturally got one eye on the future.

Being a part-time player has allowed the veteran to add strings to his bow away from rugby but he hopes to stay in the sport once he hangs up his boots.

"I've recently started working on the railways on an evening a couple of days a week," said Ferres.

"It's been good to drop into that and create a path. I'm not sure I'll do that forever but it's nice to do something different short term.

"I've certainly got aspirations to be a coach. That's probably where I want to head.

Brett Ferres, right, celebrates Doncaster's promotion in 2023. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'll always be there for Scott and (assistant) Kev Marshall at Goole but I'm a player first and foremost."

Between his exploits at the top level and recent experiences in the lower leagues with Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster, Ferres is the perfect mentor in a squad that includes players fresh out of the amateur game as well as those who failed to make the grade in Super League at the first attempt.

The forward's 21st season begins this Sunday when the Vikings travel to Featherstone for their maiden fixture as a professional club, a landmark occasion and a significant friendly if ever there was one.

The trial game against Championship opposition will provide a gauge of Goole's early progress ahead of a Challenge Cup trip to London Broncos at the end of January and allow Ferres to set the standard from the get-go.

"I'm hoping to have a run-out," said Ferres, who helped Doncaster to promotion from League One during his two-year stint at the South Yorkshire club.

"Everyone thinks I'm mad because they think I'm an older player and shouldn't play but I've signed to play.

"I want to go out there with the boys from the start to create a little bit of history and be at the side of them in the trenches when you're going up that hill at Post Office Road and it's boggy, mucky and horrible. It'll be good to look the lads in the eyes and see where they're at.