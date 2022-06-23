The Black and Whites have lost key men Jake Connor and Carlos Tuimavave to injury in recent weeks, while marquee half-back Josh Reynolds has had his contract terminated.

After calling up talented youngsters Jacob Hookem, Aidan Burrell and Davy Litten, Hodgson is optimistic Hull will return to winning ways after back-to-back losses, the second a heavy defeat in Perpignan.

"The performance against Catalans wasn't good enough but we're not far away," said Hodgson.

Brett Hodgson's side have lost their last two games. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"I'm confident the team we select this week will go there confident of performing well.

"Injuries happen throughout a season. You can throw Joe Cator and Andre Savelio into that mix as well.

"We need to be good for 80 minutes. We need to work hard for each other, keep fighting and get back to the resilience that we have on our tryline. I think we lost that against Catalans when pressure hit.

"Ultimately we've got to be confident in what we know works. That's the main thing.

Carlos Tuimavave has been ruled out for the rest of the season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Regardless of who goes on the field, everyone needs to perform at their best. We've got to be confident and enjoy doing that."

Hull come up against a Warrington outfit in dismal form having won only two of their previous 13 games, losing the last five.

That leaves Daryl Powell's men in ninth spot - but Hodgson insisted they are a better side than their league position suggests.

"At the start of the year, you would have definitely suggested they would have been one of the top teams in the competition," said Hodgson.

Hull FC were well beaten in Perpignan last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The thing is with Warrington, I don't think they're far off. They're probably lacking confidence at the minute but they've got quality across the board.

"We need to expect the best version of Warrington and we also need to give our best performance."

Hull remain in fifth place despite their recent wobble, offering Hodgson encouragement ahead of the run-in.

To enjoy a strong finish, Hodgson's side must show they have learnt from 2021 when they won only one of their final 10 fixtures.

"We're not unhappy with where we're sitting at the minute on the ladder but we dropped four games that we should have won," said Hodgson.

"That's disappointing but we need to learn from those and make sure we don't do that again at the end of the season.