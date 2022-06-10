Brett Hodgson confirms NRL interest in Hull FC star Jake Connor as he lays down challenge to team

The influential full-back is set to be sidelined for up to 12 weeks with a knee injury, leaving the Black and Whites without their chief creative threat.

Hodgson is confident Hull will show they are a team first and foremost over the next few months, starting against Catalans Dragons tomorrow evening.

"It's rugby league and we're not going to dwell on it," said Hodgson, who is set to turn to Jamie Shaul at full-back.

Jake Connor is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We've got many people capable of stepping into the team to perform at the level that we're expecting.

"We're not a one-man team and the players know that. We need to make sure we're all contributing this weekend.

"It's obviously disappointing because we want our best players on the field but we'll make sure we've got a good plan moving forward. I'm excited about that."

Connor, who has contributed a competition-high 24 try assists this season, has been linked with a move to the NRL in recent weeks.

Jake Connor has laid on more tries than any other player in Super League. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull have fielded interest from potential suitors for not only Connor but other members of Hodgson's team.

"Yes I am aware (that NRL clubs are interested in Connor) and I'm not surprised - he's a talent," said Hodgson.

"But there's nothing concrete in that at this stage. Should that change then we'll have a chat about that.

"It's speculation more than anything at the moment. If or when that comes, we'll discuss what the options are.

Jake Connor celebrates a try against Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He's not the only one there are conversations about. He's obviously the one with the biggest profile, I would think.

"But other people have been looked at and there's been some conversations about them as well."

The Black and Whites take on Catalans this weekend on the back of a hugely disappointing golden-point defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

After seeing his team lose their way in the closing stages at Belle Vue, Hodgson has called on Hull to be switched on from the first whistle to the final hooter in Perpignan.

"We need to play for 80 minutes and make sure we're competing constantly and asking a few more questions than we did in the second half last week," he said.