Brett Hodgson expects Hull FC to avoid repeat of 2021 in second half of Super League season

The Black and Whites are fifth in the table at the halfway point, thanks in the main to a run of four wins in five games.

Hodgson’s side were in the same position this time last year only to fall away badly, winning only one of their final 10 fixtures.

Hull face a test of their title credentials this month in the shape of three away games at Wakefield Trinity, Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves.

Brett Hodgson's side are in familiar territory at the halfway stage. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But Hodgson saw enough from his team in the first half of the campaign to assure him that they are better equipped to deal with the challenges ahead.

“I think we’re in a much better position as a squad this year,” said the Hull head coach.

“Our standards are better and the way the players are driving those standards is far better than what it was 12 months ago.

“We’re going into this period under no illusions that we still have to work hard and need to make sure we do what we have to do to get results.

Hull FC were too strong for Wigan Warriors in their last outing. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I’m very hopeful that we’ll continue progressing.”

A Belle Vue date with out-of-form Wakefield is a good chance for the Airlie Birds to make up ground on the top four.

But Hodgson is wary of a team he believes are on the verge of rediscovering their form.

“They’re still playing well at the start of games,” said Hodgson.

“I think they’ve been unlucky that they haven’t got some points to put some scoreboard pressure on the opposition.

“We need to make sure we’re at our best. It’s a very dangerous game. They’re a good team and are well-coached but they’re just out of luck at the moment.