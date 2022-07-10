Brett Hodgson hails Hull FC loanees as both coaches react to Elliot Minchella no try

Without a dozen players through injury and suspension, Hodgson brought in Jack Walker, Josh Simm and Ellis Longstaff on loan and turned to academy youngsters Matty Laidlaw and Charlie Severs.

Longstaff scored a quickfire double at the start of the second half at St James' Park, Simm went over for the winning try and Walker was named the man of the match.

"That's my third derby now and it was quite a game," said Hodgson.

Brett Hodgson saw his Hull FC team win for the first time in five games. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"As a club, we've faced a bit of adversity over this last six weeks with players not being available and a couple of results that have gone against us.

"That was the catalyst for a little bit of change and I thought the changes we made this week were pivotal to our performance.

"The two debutants from our own system - Matty Laidlaw and Charlie Severs - were excellent in their own right.

"The three boys that came in from different clubs were outstanding. They were led by our senior players, so one to 17 contributed really well."

In the closing stages of a thrilling derby, Elliot Minchella appeared to have snatched the points for Hull KR when he went over under the posts, only for video referee Robert Hicks to spot a knock-on.

Hodgson admitted he feared the worst after the decision was sent up as a try.

"I felt we got a bit lucky, if I'm honest," he said.

"But we needed a bit of luck; we haven't had a lot of luck in the last period. I'm grateful we got a little bit today."

Rovers had four tries disallowed in all, while Lachlan Coote missed four of his six conversion attempts in the 34-28 defeat.

But Danny McGuire, in interim charge following the sacking of Tony Smith, refused to blame the officials.

"I've got no issues and it's gone now," said McGuire, who confirmed Frankie Halton is set to miss the rest of the season with a fractured collarbone.

"We probably could have executed a little bit better. We had plenty of opportunities.

"These things kind of even themselves out so I've got no issue there and I'm not looking to make any excuses."

McGuire only had a short period to prepare the Robins but he was pleased with the performance despite the result.

"Obviously I'm disappointed because nobody likes losing," he added.

"But I try to go with my gut and I'm really proud of them. When I went in on Tuesday I asked for effort and commitment to each other and the badge and I thought they showed that in bucket loads.