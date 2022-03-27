Brett Hodgson hails team effort as Hull FC advance in Challenge Cup

Wynne bagged a treble and put in a magnificent try-saving tackle while ever unpredictable Connor scored two of the Black and Whites’ 11 tries.

But FC coach Hodgson said: “Jake is special and contributed exceptionally well again today but so did guys like Manu Ma’u, who I thought was excellent, Griff (Josh Griffin) had his best game since coming back from his Achilles (injury) and Chris Satae was dangerous while Ligi Sao carried the ball well.

“Connor (Wynne) finished off some good opportunities and contributed well.

HEAD COACH: Brett Hodgson. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“His tackle near the try line (stopping prolific scoring winger Matty Chrimes from adding what would have been an eighth try in four games) was a big play which he had to make as it was a one-on-one.

“We wanted to put our best team out there to continue our momentum while showing respect to Sheffield who have been playing some good footy themselves recently.

“The fact that our boys showed up again today shows that we are definitely evolving.”

Adam Swift, Andre Savelio, Josh Griffin, Carlos Tuimavave, Mitieli Vulikijapani and Jordan Lane claimed Hull’s other tries as Kris Welham and Tom Holmes responded for the Eagles.

Sheffield: Laulu-Togaga’e, R Johnson, Welham, Oakes, Chrimes, Holmes, Thackeray, Douglas, Halafihi, Dickinson, L Johnson, Bower, Hodgson. Subs: Wood, Broadbent, Reilly, Wallis.

Hull FC: Connor, Swift, Tuimavave, Griffin, Wynne, McNamara, Lovodua, Sao, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Ma’u, Lane. Subs: Bowden, Brown, Johnstone, Vulikijapani.