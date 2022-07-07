Brian Noble makes Bradford Bulls return as club appoint permanent head coach

Dunning’s appointment has been made permanent after acting as caretaker coach since the departure of John Kear three months ago and he will be able to call on the experience of Noble, who guided the Bulls to five consecutive Grand Finals from 2001 to 2005.
Bradford chief executive Jason Hirst said: “I’m delighted to announce Mark Dunning as the Bradford Bulls’ new permanent head coach, with immediate effect, on a contract until November 2023.
“I’m also equally delighted to announce that club legend and former Great Britain coach, Brian Noble, will be returning to the club on an informal consultancy basis, to support Mark and his staff, as we look to finish the season strongly and secure a play-off place.
“The appointment of these two knowledgeable, highly skilled and proud Bradfordians allows us to continue to strategically plan and progress our recruitment plans for the 2023 season and beyond.”