Hull FC have completed a significant piece of business after tying down talismanic prop Herman Ese'se until the end of 2029.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old was already contracted for next season but he has signed a three-year extension in a huge boost for the resurgent Black and Whites.

Ese'se has established himself as a cornerstone of Hull's pack since his arrival from the Dolphins, taking his game to new heights at the start of this year after standing tall in a nightmare 2024 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The powerhouse forward is the early leader in the Man of Steel rankings and an inspirational figure for John Cartwright's new-look side.

Herman Ese'ese has committed to Hull FC. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'm so happy to be extending my time at this amazing club with such a rich history and the best fanbase in the league," said Ese'se, whose contract has an option for 2030 in the club's favour.

"I'd like to thank the Faithful supporters for always showing love and support towards me ever since I arrived in Hull.

"I believe we are building towards something special here and I am really privileged to be a part of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm buzzing that I get to don the famous black and white jersey for more years to come and I will always give one hundred per cent."

Herman Ese'ese, right, celebrates his try against Wakefield. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Hull chief executive Richie Myler views the retention as a "huge statement" by the club.

"Herman has been outstanding in every respect since joining Hull FC," added Myler.

"His performances speak for themselves but it’s also the standards he sets both on and off the field, the leadership he brings and the example he gives to our younger players.