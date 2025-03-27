'Building towards something special': Herman Ese'se commits long-term future to Hull FC
The 30-year-old was already contracted for next season but he has signed a three-year extension in a huge boost for the resurgent Black and Whites.
Ese'se has established himself as a cornerstone of Hull's pack since his arrival from the Dolphins, taking his game to new heights at the start of this year after standing tall in a nightmare 2024 campaign.
The powerhouse forward is the early leader in the Man of Steel rankings and an inspirational figure for John Cartwright's new-look side.
"I'm so happy to be extending my time at this amazing club with such a rich history and the best fanbase in the league," said Ese'se, whose contract has an option for 2030 in the club's favour.
"I'd like to thank the Faithful supporters for always showing love and support towards me ever since I arrived in Hull.
"I believe we are building towards something special here and I am really privileged to be a part of that.
"I'm buzzing that I get to don the famous black and white jersey for more years to come and I will always give one hundred per cent."
Hull chief executive Richie Myler views the retention as a "huge statement" by the club.
"Herman has been outstanding in every respect since joining Hull FC," added Myler.
"His performances speak for themselves but it’s also the standards he sets both on and off the field, the leadership he brings and the example he gives to our younger players.
"Retaining someone of his calibre – in the prime of his career – is a sign of our intent and ambition for the future."
