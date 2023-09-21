Hull FC have confirmed the signing of former loanee Jack Walker on a two-year deal from 2024.

The Leeds Rhinos academy product, who made six appearances for the Black and Whites last year, has spent the second half of this season at cross-city rivals Hull KR as he looks to put his injury issues behind him.

Walker has played seven times for the Robins, featuring in every game during the club's ongoing four-match winning run that secured a play-off place.

“I’m buzzing to be back for 2024," said Walker, who started the season with Bradford Bulls.

"I’ve always had a lot of respect for the club, especially after giving me a big opportunity last season.

“I feel like I’ve proved this season that I’m capable of playing week in, week out. I’ve done a lot of work on my body in the last 12 months and that hard work is paying off.

"I’m only 24 so I’m still looking to improve and learn, and I can definitely do that next season under Tony (Smith).”

The full-back – a Grand Final winner with Leeds in his debut season in Super League in 2017 – is Hull's fourth addition for 2024 following the signings of Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor and Franklin Pele.

Jack Walker is on his way back to Hull FC. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

“Jack is an exciting young player – and the fact he is still young makes him all the more exciting for us," said Smith, whose side end the season at St Helens tomorrow night.

"He adds to our depth and versatility in the backline with a number of young players in there.

“Jack does a lot of very good things. He is a very talented player which our fans had a glimpse of during his loan spell here last season.

