Caius Faatili inspires Wakefield Trinity to rousing Magic Weekend finale over Castleford Tigers

Caius Faatili stole the show with a lung-bursting solo effort as Wakefield wrapped up Magic Weekend with a crushing 32-8 win over west Yorkshire neighbours Castleford at St James' Park.

Faatili's late charge from deep inside his own half was the pick of six Trinity tries that made a mockery of head coach Daryl Powell's pre-match assertion that the in-form Tigers would take all the beating.

Faatili's effort added to his first-half opener and was matched by an acrobatic brace by winger Lachlan Walmsley as Wakefield marked a spectacular return to form following last week's tiring defeat to Catalans Dragons in France.

For Castleford head coach Danny McGuire it was an all too familiar tale of errors and inconsistency as his side failed to build on a big win at Huddersfield that had been a cause for cautious optimism in the build-up to the Newcastle jamboree.

Caius Faatili of Wakefield breaks through the Castleford defence at Magic Weekend (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWPix.com)

Wakefield had forced the issue from the start, Innes Senior scooped up a menacing grubber kick from Mason Lino as Powell's men searched for the opening score, and they had another great opportunity when Oliver Pratt weaved through the Castleford defence on the left wing, but his offload was intercepted.

Trinity continued to find success on the left and Max Jowitt squeezed through a gap before cutting in to ground just by the posts before the full-back converted his own effort.

Castleford struggled to leave their own half and were punished again when skipper Mike McMeeken picked up the loose ball and charged through the static Tigers defence, where a quick move reached Faatili who dived between the posts.

The try was upheld following a video referral and Jowitt added the extras.

Tom Johnstone of Wakefield scoring a try against Cas at St James' Park (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Trinity nearly had another but some last-gasp defending in the corner saw Walmsley denied only inches in front of the tryline.

Castleford’s best opportunity came with 15 minutes left in the first half and after piling the pressure on Wakefield’s tryline Alex Mellor looked to have crashed over the line, only for video replays to determine he had been held up after a superb intervention by Walmsley.

Danny McGuire's side appeared aggrieved when Wakefield forward Isaiah Vagana went unpunished for a shoulder-first challenge on Daniel Okoro, but they made their belated breakthrough seven minutes from the interval when Josh Simm crashed over on the right flank.

After failing to make the most of a subsequent spell of pressure, Castleford were punished two minutes before the interval when Walmsley dived acrobatically in at the corner to give his side a 16-4 half-time lead.

Wakefield went further clear two minutes after the restart when Tom Johnstone latched onto a delicious lofted kick from Lino to go in at the corner and Jowitt added the conversion from the sideline.