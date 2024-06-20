For any team chasing silverware, a steely edge is required to go home with the points when they are not at their best.

That was the case for Hull KR on Thursday night after being given a huge scare by an improving Castleford Tigers.

The Robins lacked fluency at Wheldon Road but found a way as all good sides do.

Their key players came up with big plays in important moments with England pair Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten creating quickfire tries in the first half.

With the match on the line in the closing stages, Litten sent over the winning drop goal to deny Castleford a statement win for the second time in six days following last week's gallant effort against champions Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers are unlikely to improve on third bottom this season but they are a better team than the version that started the year and that is progress in itself.

Castleford are using the ever-improving Robins as a model and they showed more positive signs at the start of their own journey from the bottom of Super League.

Wooden spoonists only four years ago, Rovers are now joint top following a fourth straight victory.

Hull KR celebrate Elliot Minchella's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

If winning ugly is a good trait for a title contender, Willie Peters' team nailed it at Wheldon Road.

KR were made to work for it by the Tigers – and then some.

The visitors went close early on through Tom Opacic before being pushed onto the back foot by Castleford.

KR could have been forgiven for thinking it was one of those days when two former players teamed up to open the scoring for the hosts.

Castleford made Hull KR work for the win. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

After Jacob Miller forced a drop-out with a neat grubber, Rowan Milnes sent up a lofted kick that was claimed and finished by Sam Wood.

Milnes added the extras to increase Castleford's advantage but it was quickly wiped out as the Robins snapped into action.

As he so often does, Lewis produced a moment of magic when his team needed it.

The England half-back forced his way past former team-mate Corey Hall with a dummy and a fend before accelerating into space to give Opacic an easy finish under the posts.

Mikey Lewis celebrates in front of the Castleford fans. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

With the Tigers still reeling from that blow, Rovers kept them on the ropes.

Litten dazzled the markers to break through the middle near halfway and Elliot Minchella – another player eyeing a call-up for England's Test against France next week – did the rest with a weaving run.

Just like that, Hull KR were 12-6 up and in control.

Encouraged by Castleford errors, the Robins went for the kill but the home side lifted their intensity to turn them away, Peta Hiku coming closest when he had a try ruled out for obstruction.

The Tigers created a chance of their own as half-time approached, only for Sylvester Namo to force a pass after muscling his way towards the KR line.

The prop was denied by a last-ditch effort by Litten early in the second half to compound his frustration.

Lewis missed a golden opportunity to give Rovers a two-score lead when he sent a straightforward penalty wide following a high tackle on Litten.

The Robins remained on the front foot but could find no way through Castleford's resolute rearguard.

After Hiku was held up during a concerted period of KR pressure, Tex Hoy switched the momentum with a burst down the left.

The Tigers were rewarded for their dogged defence when Milnes levelled the scores.

Dean Hadley lost the ball near his own line after claiming a Castleford offload from a high kick and he could only watch on as former team-mate Milnes dummied his way over in the next set.

Backed by an increasingly enthusiastic home crowd, the Tigers set about penning Rovers in.

The Robins were rattled, as evidenced by a lapse from Kelepi Tanginoa that forced Lewis into an error as he attempted a deep kick.

KR settled themselves and exerted a level of control as the clock ticked down.

Former Tigers outside back Jack Broadbent came up with a big play at just the right time to set up the chance of a drop goal.

Broadbent made good ground after claiming a high kick close to his own line and at the end of the set, Litten knocked over the one-pointer that settled an absorbing contest.

An error by Matty Storton gave Castleford one last chance but a fumble by Namo ended their hopes.

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Qareqare, Hall, Wood, Senior, Milnes, Miller, Griffin, Horne, Westerman, Mellor, El-Zakhem, Hill. Substitutes: Hall, Namo, Robb, English.

Tries: Wood (13), Milnes (58)

Goals: Milnes 2/2

Hull KR: Evalds, Broadbent, Hiku, Opacic, Hall, May, Lewis, Sue, Litten, Brown, Hadley, Tanginoa, Minchella. Substitutes: King, Luckley, Storton, Richardson.

Tries: Opacic (17), Minchella (19)

Goals: Lewis 2/3

Drop goal: Litten (75)