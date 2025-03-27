As Castleford Tigers slumped to another defeat in front of their despondent supporters, hope was in short supply.

The Tigers have become also-rans in recent years and appear no closer to pulling away from the bottom of Super League under Danny McGuire.

But they did not have to look far for inspiration on Thursday night, as difficult as it might have been to accept Hull FC's superiority.

Hull were the worst side in Super League last season – at least according to the eye test – and looked as far away as anybody from competing for honours.

But fast forward six months and they are the competition's surprise package, a team reborn under John Cartwright.

Hull are showing what can be achieved with a change of approach and mindset.

The Black and Whites turned to experience in the recruitment market and those leaders have pulled the club out of the mire.

Each case is different but Castleford could do worse than use Hull as inspiration and an example of how quickly a bleak situation can turn.

Cartwright's men took their winning streak on the road to six matches thanks to a professional performance at the Jungle.

Hull were far from perfect but are developing a happy knack of winning ugly.

The result means the Airlie Birds head into next week's blockbuster Challenge Cup quarter-final derby on the back of a five-game unbeaten run, although they will be without Cade Cust against Hull KR after he failed a HIA.

Castleford, meanwhile, have 16 days to stew on another hugely disappointing defeat that highlighted the need for recruits and the type of proactive approach adopted by the Black and Whites since Richie Myler's arrival.

The Tigers did the double over Hull last season but have been quickly overtaken by their Yorkshire rivals.

Castleford had questions to answer after a limp showing against Catalans Dragons but McGuire saw the same vulnerabilities from his side.

The Tigers' soft underbelly was exposed just 10 minutes in when Herman Ese'ese took advantage of weak goal-line defence to power his way over and celebrate his new contract in style.

The buoyant Black and Whites continued to do most of the running before being hit with a sucker punch.

Josh Simm accepted the opportunity to race away down the right flank and Rowan Milnes was in support to finish a slick team move.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, that try against the run of play was the only flicker of light in a first half dominated by Hull.

The Black and Whites took a firm grip on the contest as half-time approached.

Hull's newfound confidence was evident just before the half-hour mark when influential captain Aidan Sezer came out of nowhere to finish a break.

Half-back partner Cust put Tom Briscoe through a hole and the winger kept his composure to find Jack Ashworth whose offload sent a flying Sezer under the posts.

The visitors had Castleford where they wanted them and scored a killer third try before the interval.

Hull worked the short side following a burst by Davy Litten and executed the play to perfection, Briscoe touching down in the corner from Cust's cut-out pass.

Two half-chances for Innes Senior aside, the Tigers struggled to issue anything in the way of a response.

There was no way back for Castleford after losing Senior to a controversial yellow card in the early stages of the second half.

The winger was involved in a seemingly innocent collision with Cust but the Hull playmaker was left nursing a head injury and referee Liam Moore reached for his pocket to spark loud boos from the home crowd.

The mood of the locals did not improve when Sezer used the numerical advantage to put Lewis Martin over in the corner on the next play.

Amir Bourouh's yellow card for a tip tackle on Sam Wood evened it up but the damage had been done.

Briscoe had a try ruled out for a knock-on before Sam Eseh hobbled off in another potential blow for the Airlie Birds.

Sezer kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty but it was Castleford who finished the stronger.

Tex Hoy cut through his old side from deep to touch down before Simm scored from a scrum play to restore some lost pride for the Tigers.

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Senior, Asi, Milnes, Lawler, Rimbu, Singleton, Hodson, Mellor, Westerman. Substitutes: Robb, Mustapha, Okoro, Griffin.

Tries: Milnes (20), Hoy (72), Simm (78)

Goals: Milnes 1/1, Hoy 0/2

Sin bin: Senior (43)

Hull FC: Rapana, Briscoe, Litten, Chamberlain, Martin, Cust, Sezer, Ese'ese, Bourouh, Knight, Fash, Lane, Asiata. Substitutes: Ashworth, Eseh, Kirby, Moy.

Tries: Ese'ese (10), Sezer (28), Briscoe (36), Martin (44)

Goals: Sezer 4/5

Sin bin: Bourouh (51)