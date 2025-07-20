Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tigers – so dominant in front of their loyal supporters when they were flying under Daryl Powell – had won just 10 times at home since the start of 2023 heading into round 19.

To put that into perspective, Castleford went unbeaten on their own patch during the 2017 regular season and picked up nine wins at Wheldon Road in Lee Radford's only full campaign in charge in 2022.

Once one of Super League's toughest places to visit, the Jungle has lost its bite.

The Tigers have become tame prey on home turf, displaying little of the ferocity and punch that made Wheldon Road such an awkward assignment for visiting teams.

But on Sunday, the old roar returned with a spirited performance that earned Castleford their first win since Danny McGuire's sacking.

The Tigers showed flashes of potential under McGuire but their inability to back up promising showings has been the theme of their season.

Interim boss Chris Chester will worry about that when he turns his attention to a trip to St Helens after his team's week off.

Castleford celebrate a try during a much-needed win over Warrington. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

For now, Castleford can celebrate a hard-fought victory over Warrington Wolves that showed the power of togetherness.

A vocal Wheldon Road crowd gave their faltering side an extra push and they were rewarded with a performance to be proud of.

Castleford are a long way from the heady days of the Powell era but this is a start.

The Tigers dented Warrington's play-off hopes in the process and inadvertently gave fierce rivals Wakefield Trinity a boost, as well as fellow top-six hopefuls Hull FC.

Chris Atkin provides instructions during a tense game. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Wolves are now three points adrift of sixth-placed Hull and can have no complaints after failing to build on a promising start.

In wet conditions that evoked memories of his kicking masterclass at Wembley only last month, Marc Sneyd started ominously from a Castleford perspective.

The veteran half-back, who knows the small Wheldon Road pitch like the back of his hand from his loan spell with the Tigers in 2014, booted a 40/20 to get Warrington on the front foot before forcing Fletcher Rooney into an error with another kick.

In the next set, Ben Currie put Sam Stone over with worrying ease.

Jake Thewlis dives over to score Warrington's second try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The long-suffering home supporters could have been forgiven for fearing the worst but their team showed the kind of resilience they have been craving to issue a swift response.

Daejarn Asi, who scored two tries at Salford Red Devils in a losing cause, got the Tigers going with a strong finish after sensing a weakness in Warrington's goal-line defence.

Connor Wrench bombed a try for the visitors before Castleford completed the turnaround.

With the Wolves still recovering from a break down the left by Louis Senior, Asi used the conditions to lay on a try for George Lawler.

Lachlan Fitzgibbon failed to gather the testing grubber kick and Lawler was in the right place to finish.

Chris Atkin's second conversion gave the Tigers a 12-6 lead that they defended with a steely edge rarely seen at the Jungle this year.

Castleford produced a proud performance in the closing stages of another wretched season at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Castleford dug deep to survive incessant Warrington pressure before eventually buckling as half-time approached, Matt Dufty providing the cut-out pass that gave Jake Thewlis the chance to dive over in the corner.

The Tigers went into the interval with a two-point advantage after Sneyd missed the touchline conversion – and it might have been healthier with better execution from Zac Cini in two promising situations.

George Williams did his best to spark Warrington back into life with a chip and chase after the restart but Rooney snuffed out the danger and an arm wrestle ensued.

To the surprise of some, it was the Wolves who blinked first to give Castleford the opportunity to extend their lead.

Jake Thewlis dropped Asi's kick close to his own posts and Fitzgibbon claimed the loose ball from an offside position.

Rather than turn the screw and look for a try, the Tigers opted to go for goal and extend their lead to four points through Atkin on the hour mark.

It had the look of a curious decision at the time but Castleford did not have to wait long for vindication thanks to the efforts of Jeremiah Simbiken.

The back-rower knocked the ball from Sneyd's grasp with a thunderous hit, allowing Atkin to race into open field and find Cini who gave Josh Simm a clear run to the line.

Atkin added the extras to make it 20-10 – but it was never going to be a routine win for a team low on confidence.

Alex Mellor saw yellow for a try-saving effort on Josh Thewlis that was too high for the video referee's liking, leaving his team under pressure with 13 minutes remaining.

When Williams slid through a kick that was finished by Stefan Ratchford and Innes Senior was helped off nursing a leg injury, the Tigers faced a huge character test.

Their cause was not helped by a wayward drop-goal attempt by Asi but they held their nerve to hold on for a gritty win that gives them a template for the future.

Castleford Tigers: Rooney, Simm, Cini, L Senior, I Senior, Asi, Atkin, Amone, Lawler, Singleton, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman. Substitutes: Wood, Griffin, Robb, Stimson.

Tries: Asi (12), Lawler (19), Simm (64)

Goals: Atkin 4/4

Sin bin: Mellor (67)

Warrington Wolves: Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Wrench, King, Jake Thewlis, Williams, Sneyd, Yates, Powell, Vaughan, Stone, Fitzgibbon, Currie. Substitutes: Philbin, Crowther, Ratchford, Irwin.

Tries: Stone (7), Jake Thewlis (34), Ratchford (69)

Goals: Sneyd 1/2, Irwin 0/1