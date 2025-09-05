At the end of another forgettable season, the Wheldon Road faithful were finally given a night to savour.

Castleford Tigers have beaten Salford Red Devils and Warrington Wolves on home soil but it was on Friday evening that the old magic returned.

That a season's best performance dealt a hammer blow to Wakefield Trinity's top-six hopes made the victory all the sweeter.

Trinity made the short journey with their play-off destiny in their own hands but are now relying on a favour from Hull KR in Sunday's derby against Hull FC.

Should Hull seize the initiative in a fascinating battle for sixth place, Wakefield will look back on this defeat as the night it slipped away.

Daryl Powell's side were firm favourites to make it a hat-trick of wins over their neighbours in 2025 but Castleford had not read the script.

From nowhere, the Tigers summoned the kind of performance their loyal supporters had been waiting for all year.

Castleford played with energy and no little heart in their final home game to give the fans something to cling to as Chris Chester puts his stamp on the club.

Castleford claimed a memorable win on Friday night. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Ironically, it was a flashback to Powell's days in charge at Wheldon Road.

Powell enjoyed a perfect record against former Trinity head coach Chester on the Castleford side of the derby but came unstuck on his first return with Wakefield.

For all the talk about play-off permutations, this was a night that belonged unequivocally to the Tigers.

After conceding 224 points in a run of five straight defeats, it looked set to be another one of those nights for Castleford when Tom Johnstone picked up Jake Trueman's long pass on the bounce and produced a strong finish in the corner.

Tom Johnstone finishes in the corner to give Wakefield the lead. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

But the Tigers defied the form book to take the game by the scruff of the neck, backed by a fired-up home crowd.

A mistake by Josh Rourke from Daejarn Asi's high kick gave Castleford a sniff and they didn't need a second invitation.

A Lachlan Walmsley patdown allowed the Tigers to stay in Wakefield territory and they posted points from the scrum, Chris Atkin benefiting from a poor defensive read by Trueman to force his way over.

Castleford started to run with intent and visibly grew in confidence as they marched upfield.

Chris Atkin, centre, after scoring a try against Wakefield. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The hosts scored twice in five minutes to plant a seed of doubt in the minds of the Wakefield players.

Asi's long pass gave Louis Senior all the time he needed to put Elliot Wallis over for his first try since returning to Wheldon Road before Sam Wood finished Alex Mellor's pinpoint cross-field kick with the help of Will Tate.

Castleford were in control at 14-4 despite two missed conversions from Asi but they lost their grip after Tex Hoy failed to find touch from a penalty.

Rourke scored from dummy-half following a try-saving effort by Asi on Matty Storton and Trinity appeared to be level when Seth Nikotemo reached out to score, only for the officials to rule a double movement.

The Tigers went into half-time with a slender advantage but the break did nothing to halt Wakefield's momentum, Rourke scoring a trademark try after beating Hoy to Lino's high kick.

Just when it looked as if Wakefield would find another gear to take the game away from their rivals, Castleford dug deep to retake the lead.

Daryl Powell suffered a miserable first return to Wheldon Road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Alex Mellor – a shining light in the dark times – stepped through from Asi's pass to touch down and send the Wheldon Road End into raptures.

The Tigers thought they were in again when Jeremiah Simbiken touched down following a fumbled kick, only to be denied by a knock-on.

Despite the setback, the home fans sensed their side had Trinity where they wanted them and did not have to wait long for the green light from the video referee.

Rourke allowed Asi's kick to bounce and Sam Hall was on the spot to put Liam Horne over, sparking jubilant scenes at the Onebore Stadium.

Hoy added his second conversion to make it 26-16 – but there was always likely to be a twist.

Nikotemo gave Trinity hope following a burst down the left by Johnstone, leaving the visitors with eight minutes to find a winner.

Wakefield threw everything at Castleford in the closing stages but the home side defended their lead with the kind of defiance that offers hope for a bright new era at Wheldon Road under Chester and incoming head coach Ryan Carr.

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Tate, Wood, L Senior, Wallis, Asi, Atkin, Stimson, Horne, Lawler, Simbiken, Mellor, Westerman. Substitutes: Singleton, Griffin, Hall, Robb.

Tries: Atkin (14), Wallis (24), Wood (29), Mellor (54), Horne (65).

Goals: Asi 1/3, Hoy 2/2.

Wakefield Trinity: Rourke, Walmsley, Scott, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Cozza, Storton, Nikotemo, Pitts. Substitutes: Griffin, Atoni, Smith, Faatili.

Tries: Johnstone (5), Rourke (35, 46), Nikotemo (72).

Goals: Lino 3/4.