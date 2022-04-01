Castleford Tigers 32 Toulouse 6: Cas climb away from Super League trouble

Tigers’ win was a second of the season for Lee Radford’s side, who followed up their impressive Challenge Cup rout of Leeds. It was not all picture perfect for the home side, however, who only shaded the second period 12-6.

But Cas could not afford to lose against last season’s Championship winners, still awaiting their first away-day success since gaining promotion.

Tigers, buoyed by their cup success at Headingley, ran in three tries, ignited by Greg Eden’s 13th-minute opener.

Two wins in a week for Castleford's Lee Radford (Picture: SWPix.com)

The free-scoring winger accepted Niall Evalds’ pass to move within four points of 500 in Super League. Eden then claimed a kick assist for the home side’s second try from Evalds after 24 minutes.

Gareth O’Brien, who converted both touchdowns, kicked a 28th-minute penalty for Joe Paulo’s tip tackle on Kenny Edwards.

O’Brien’s pass then sent substitute Adam Milner over after 31 minutes, again improved by reliable O’Brien.

Toulouse’s defence was breached again in the 48th minute, this time Jake Mamo finished off a dashing approach by Jake Trueman and Evalds.

Tigers made the game safe just before the hour as prop Liam Watts crashed through paper-thin tackling.

O’Brien maintained his 100 per cent success rate from the tee, finishing with 12 points.

However, Tigers could not add further points in the final quarter. Last season’s Million Pound Game winners even finished with 12 men after half-back Lucas Albert was sin-binned for kicking at Mamo.

Tony Gigot prevented a whitewash with a last-gasp converted try.

Castleford Tigers: Evalds, Faraimo, Mamo, Turner, Eden, O’Brien, Trueman, Griffin, McShane, Massey, Edwards, Lawler, Westerman. Substitutes: Watts, Milner, Fonua, Matagi.

Toulouse: Ashall-Bott, Marcon, Armitage, Hankinson, Russell, Albert, Gigot, Sangare, Marion, Navarrete, Peyroux, Dixon, Paulo. Substitutes: Pelissier, Puech, Garbutt, Cunningham.