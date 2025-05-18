Castleford Tigers 48 Salford 16: Tex Hoy and Innes Senior inspire Cas rout

Tex Hoy touched down for a hat-trick as Castleford beat bottom club Salford 48-16 at the Mend-A-Hose Stadium for their third Betfred Super League win of the season.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian full-back Hoy went over twice in the first half and after further tries before the break from centre Zac Cini and wing Innes Senior, the Tigers led 24-0 at half-time.

Spirited Salford cut the deficit with two tries in quick succession from Matty Foster and Nene MacDonald early in the second period before the Tigers restored control to complete the double this season over the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoy's third effort was sandwiched by scores from Muiz Mustapha and Alex Mellor and after MacDonald's second try for Salford, Deajarn Asi's late effort completed the scoring.

Castleford Tigers' Alex Mellor celebrates scoring a try in the rout of Salford (Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Hoy jinked his way over at the end of the Tigers' first attack and Rowan Milnes added the extras.

Salford mounted a spirited response, with on-loan Leeds second row Toby Warren and returning Papua New Guinea centre MacDonald tackled just short.

But Castleford doubled their lead in the 20th minute when centre Cini caught Asi's high kick and raced over for Milnes to convert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salford fell further behind when Castleford wing Senior finished off a neat handling move in the corner for his side's third try and after Milnes' excellent touchline conversion, the visitors slipped 18-0 behind.

There was still time for Castleford to add their fourth try before the break to all but end the contest.

Hoy was rewarded for his superb support, after Senior had burst clear out wide, to go over for his second converted score of the match and put the Tigers out of sight, 24-0 ahead at half-time.

Salford at last gave their travelling fans something to sing about with two quick-fire tries soon after the restart to cut the deficit to 24-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second row Foster darted through a gap on to Jayden Nikorima's deft pass for a converted score near the posts and MacDonald bounced out of a tackle to touch down in the corner.

The Tigers were stung into action and responded with two quick scores of their own, both converted by Milnes, to restore the lead.

Prop Mustapha barged over under the posts and Hoy won the race on to Mellor's delicate kick for his third of the match, both converted, to put Castleford 36-10 in front with 15 minutes remaining.