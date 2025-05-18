Castleford Tigers 48 Salford 16: Tex Hoy and Innes Senior inspire Cas rout
Australian full-back Hoy went over twice in the first half and after further tries before the break from centre Zac Cini and wing Innes Senior, the Tigers led 24-0 at half-time.
Spirited Salford cut the deficit with two tries in quick succession from Matty Foster and Nene MacDonald early in the second period before the Tigers restored control to complete the double this season over the visitors.
Hoy's third effort was sandwiched by scores from Muiz Mustapha and Alex Mellor and after MacDonald's second try for Salford, Deajarn Asi's late effort completed the scoring.
Hoy jinked his way over at the end of the Tigers' first attack and Rowan Milnes added the extras.
Salford mounted a spirited response, with on-loan Leeds second row Toby Warren and returning Papua New Guinea centre MacDonald tackled just short.
But Castleford doubled their lead in the 20th minute when centre Cini caught Asi's high kick and raced over for Milnes to convert.
Salford fell further behind when Castleford wing Senior finished off a neat handling move in the corner for his side's third try and after Milnes' excellent touchline conversion, the visitors slipped 18-0 behind.
There was still time for Castleford to add their fourth try before the break to all but end the contest.
Hoy was rewarded for his superb support, after Senior had burst clear out wide, to go over for his second converted score of the match and put the Tigers out of sight, 24-0 ahead at half-time.
Salford at last gave their travelling fans something to sing about with two quick-fire tries soon after the restart to cut the deficit to 24-10.
Second row Foster darted through a gap on to Jayden Nikorima's deft pass for a converted score near the posts and MacDonald bounced out of a tackle to touch down in the corner.
The Tigers were stung into action and responded with two quick scores of their own, both converted by Milnes, to restore the lead.
Prop Mustapha barged over under the posts and Hoy won the race on to Mellor's delicate kick for his third of the match, both converted, to put Castleford 36-10 in front with 15 minutes remaining.
Second row Mellor cantered over to extend Tigers' lead to 42-10 and although MacDonald touched down for his second try for Salford, Tigers' stand-off Asi scooped up a loose ball to go over.