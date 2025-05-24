As the minutes ticked down at Wheldon Road, the travelling fans began singing about Old Trafford.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Such chants have not been uncommon on the terraces since Leeds Rhinos last tasted Grand Final success but rarely have they carried the same conviction as they do now.

Under hard-nosed Australian Brad Arthur, Leeds have rediscovered the winning habit and become a different proposition altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos are far from the finished article in attack but they are mastering the art of grinding the opposition into submission, as Castleford Tigers discovered on Saturday afternoon.

Only leaders Hull KR have a better defensive record than Leeds and it showed in another performance full of effort and desire.

If they can find the attacking polish required to trouble Rovers and Wigan Warriors, Arthur's men could be a genuine threat at the business end of the Super League season.

The Rhinos have not been in better form since their unexpected run to the Grand Final in 2022 after winning for the fifth time in six games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But whereas Leeds rode on a wave of momentum under Rohan Smith back then, there appears to be more substance to Arthur's team.

Leeds went marching on at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

While the Rhinos are hinting at a return to the glory days after moving into third place, Castleford remain a long way from their Super League peak.

The Tigers were the opponents the last time Leeds won at Old Trafford in 2017 but have fallen on hard times since.

Castleford battled gamely in this West Yorkshire derby and were perhaps better than the scoreline suggested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they lack the quality to truly test the competition's better teams, a group that once again includes Leeds.

Sam Lisone touches down for the Rhinos. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The last time the neighbours met at Headingley, they shared 62 points in a 38-24 victory for the Rhinos following a late rally by the Tigers.

The return fixture was a grind, a purist’s contest where defence ruled and flair took a back seat.

No side has scored more points against Leeds than Castleford in 2025 but they could not break the visitors down in the opening 40 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rhinos demonstrated their defensive steel in the early stages after Kallum Watkins invited the home side in with a high tackle on Tom Amone.

Liam Horne is shown a yellow card by referee Liam Rush. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Leeds saw off a series of sets on their own line and had a man advantage when Liam Horne was sin-binned for delaying the restart, the Castleford hooker guilty of tripping Jake Connor following a fine catch in his in-goal area by the Rhinos half-back.

The Tigers dug deep in Horne's absence to keep Leeds scoreless, aided by a lack of invention from their rivals.

The one time the Rhinos had Castleford on the ropes following a half-break by Lachie Miller, Harry Newman dropped Brodie Croft's pass with the tryline in sight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It took Sam Lisone's introduction to spark a scrappy game into life.

After flattening Amone with a barnstorming first carry that left his opposite number nursing a concussion, Lisone took it upon himself to break the deadlock.

Sam Hall's ball steal left Castleford under pressure and the hosts buckled, Lisone running a good line to take Connor's pass before brushing aside Alex Mellor on his way to the line.

It was another tough afternoon for Castleford. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Connor added the extras and then showed his game awareness to knock over a drop goal just before half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers stayed in the fight in the opening 40 minutes but needed something extra to knock Leeds off their stride.

Mellor was the man to provide it with a charge that left Croft on the turf and created the opportunity for Louis Senior to race 50 metres for a timely try just 36 seconds into the second half.

Rowan Milnes' touchline conversion got Castleford back to within one point of the Rhinos – but that is as close as they would get to threatening their lead.

The Tigers were the architects of their own downfall, Newman taking advantage of a fumble by Innes Senior from Croft's grubber to score the try that broke the match open.

In the end, it was death by a thousand kicks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford knew the game was up when Croft's dab ricocheted into the arms of Miller and Ryan Hall was left one-on-one with Tex Hoy in a complete mismatch.

Louis Senior had a breakaway try ruled out before Leeds added gloss to the scoreline from two Connor kicks.

Cameron Smith provided the killer pass for Newman's second try after the Tigers were caught napping and game-breaker Lisone had the final word from Miller's bat-back.

Castleford Tigers: Hoy, Simm, Cini, L Senior, I Senior, Asi, Milnes, Amone, Horne, Lawler, Westerman, Mellor, Singleton. Substitutes: Hall, Mustapha, Okoro, Atkin.

Tries: L Senior (41)

Goals: Milnes 1/1

Sin bin: Horne (8)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hall, Newman, Handley, Lumb, Connor, Croft, Jenkins, O'Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Substitutes: Holroyd, Lisone, Palasia, Smith.

Tries: Lisone (32, 74), Newman (50, 67), Hall (54)

Goals: Connor 4/5

Drop goal: Connor (39)