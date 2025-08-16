Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locals love nothing more than to stick it to Leeds Rhinos and send them up the road with their tails between their legs.

But these days Wheldon Road has the air of a defeated club, worn down by years of turmoil and punishing defeats.

The lack of stability and continuity off the field has been mirrored on the pitch, where the Tigers have lost their identity – and perhaps even their soul.

Even before the Rhinos ran riot at the newly named Onebore Stadium, the long-suffering home crowd knew what was coming. After all, they have seen it all before.

The atmosphere was flat and Leeds ruthlessly exploited Castleford's frailties in what amounted to little more than a training exercise.

Chants of 'You're not fit to wear the shirt' rang out just 20 minutes into a punishing 11-try loss.

The Rhinos played like a team still riding the wave of Brad Arthur's long-awaited show of commitment, scoring six of those tries in a brutally one-sided first half.

Leeds celebrate one of Ash Handley's tries in front of the away fans. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

With a top-two place now firmly within reach, Leeds showed no mercy to hit a half-century of points for the first time in 2025.

Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft and Ash Handley all helped themselves to doubles, while young forward Presley Cassell marked his first start with a maiden Super League try.

The upshot of Saturday's massacre is that the Rhinos are just two points behind second-placed Wigan Warriors, the team they face on the final weekend.

Leeds still have work to do to secure a top-four place and a first home play-off tie since 2017 but they have emerged as a genuine threat to Wigan and Hull KR.

Brad Arthur watched his team ease to victory in the first match since he decided to stay on. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Whereas the Rhinos have everything to play for in the closing stages of the season, Castleford are wishing away the days.

Heavy defeats are not uncommon for a team about to be pulled apart but it was a stark reminder of the size of the task facing new head coach Ryan Carr, whose appointment is set to be confirmed early next week.

Watching on from Australia, it would have been an uncomfortable experience for the former Featherstone Rovers boss.

But there were no nasty surprises – this was a performance that laid bare the issues that have followed the Tigers around for years.

Harry Newman scores after a juggle. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Castleford failed to match Leeds' physicality and lacked the basic skills to compete as they slumped to their heaviest defeat of another forgettable season.

The writing was on the wall for the Tigers from the moment Lachie Miller carved them open through the middle inside the opening minutes.

Jake Connor kicked on play two and Harry Newman opened the scoring after a juggle.

When Miller finished another kick from Connor, alarm bells must have been ringing in the home camp.

Castleford lacked anything in the way of conviction, as evidenced by Louis Senior's bombed try as he challenged Newman for a kick.

Leeds continued to open up the Tigers with worrying ease at the other end, Cassell charging over to break his Super League duck before Croft backed up a break by Andy Ackers to race in.

Leeds were far too good for their dispirited rivals. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Croft's try was greeted by a loud chorus of boos – and it only got worse for the home fans.

After James Bentley finished Handley's kick following a sweeping move, Hall powered his way over to send the Rhinos into half-time with a 36-0 lead.

Handley kicked off the second-half scoring after good work by Morgan Gannon and Miller before Hall completed his brace from Newman's pass.

Connor got in on the act from Chris Hankinson's pat-back and the tries just kept coming, Croft finishing a flowing move to score his second.

Handley followed suit in the closing stages but Jenson Windley had the last word for the well-beaten hosts when he skipped over for a late consolation.

With a home derby against Wakefield Trinity and trips to Catalans Dragons, Leigh Leopards, Wigan Warriors and St Helens still to come, the end of the season cannot come soon enough for the Tigers.

Castleford Tigers: Windley, Simm, Wood, L Senior, Wallis, Asi, Atkin, Singleton, Robb, Amone, Lawler, Mellor, Westerman. Substitutes: Griffin, Hall, Mustapha, Stimson.

Tries: Windley (76).

Goals: Atkin 1/1.

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Hankinson, Newman, Handley, Hall, Croft, Connor, Palasia, Ackers, Cassell, McDonnell, Gannon, Watkins. Substitutes: Bentley, Lisone, Littlewood, O'Connor.

Tries: Newman (5), Miller (8), Cassell (19), Croft (21, 64), Bentley (31), Hall (39, 50), Handley (45, 73), Connor (60).

Goals: Connor 9/10, Hankinson 1/1.