The Tigers showed promise with 12 men against Wigan Warriors in round one and pushed Salford Red Devils close the following week.

But after suffering a heavy defeat at Warrington Wolves, there was a sense of deja vu in the manner of the home drubbing by Huddersfield Giants.

It is an enthusiastic new group but the performance was as bad as anything Castleford served up at Wheldon Road last year when they lost 10 games in front of their loyal fans.

Craig Lingard's wait for a first win as Tigers head coach goes on and there were worrying signs during a late capitulation that featured five Huddersfield tries in 17 minutes.

The Giants were 24-4 up at the break and withstood a brief rally by Castleford before cutting loose.

As dismal as Castleford were, Huddersfield finally clicked into gear to give their season lift-off.

Adam Swift, Sam Halsall and Leroy Cudjoe all scored doubles in an encouraging attacking showing, while Adam Clune opened his account in Super League and Sam Hewitt also got in on the act.

Adam Clune is congratulated by Kevin Naiqama on his try against Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The last word went to Kevin Naiqama who marked his 250th career appearance with a special try in the dying seconds.

Castleford only had a double from former Giants winger Innes Senior to show for their efforts on a miserable night.

It was flat on and off the field as Huddersfield took control with two tries inside the opening 15 minutes.

Slick handling laid on the opener for Swift following an error on Castleford's 20 by Senior in a sign of things to come for the hosts.

It was a miserable night for Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

After a series of tidy performances, Clune announced himself in Super League with a classy chip and chase to leave the hosts wondering why there was no full-back at home.

The Tigers were given a reprieve when Ashton Golding lost the ball reaching for the line and had a rare chance to apply pressure following an error by Halsall on a kick return.

Castleford came to life during the move that put Senior over in the corner, Jacob Miller providing the killer pass to create the opportunity.

But it proved to be a false dawn for the Tigers as Huddersfield put the game to bed before half-time.

Adam Swift scores Huddersfield's opening try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Halsall finished from Jake Connor's bullet pass before Hugo Salabio showed a cool head to lay on Hewitt's try and punish an error by Luke Hooley.

When Olly Russell kicked his fourth goal, a tally that included a penalty late in the half, Castleford were in damage limitation mode with 40 minutes still remaining.

But they were a different team at the start of the second half, perhaps with Lingard's half-time words still ringing in their ears.

The Tigers had a glimmer of hope when Senior added his second try after getting a perfect bounce from Hooley's loose pass and thought they had scored another moments later, only for Charbel Tasipale to lose the ball reaching for the line.

Castleford's improvement coincided with a marked drop-off from Huddersfield as they struggled to shift the momentum.

The Giants needed an element of fortune to avoid further damage before hitting their hosts with a sucker punch in the form of Cudjoe's close-range finish.

Huddersfield celebrate Sam Halsall's second try. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

With the Tigers deflated, Swift raced 70 minutes to punish a Castleford error at the other end and Halsall added his second from a simple scrum play.

Cudjoe ghosted over under the posts to complete his brace before Tui Lolohea gifted milestone man Naiqama a try after racing clear from the restart to round off a hugely satisfying night for Huddersfield.

Castleford Tigers: Hooley, Simm, Mellor, Wood, Senior, Milnes, Miller, Lawler, Horne, Namo, Johnson, Tasipale, Westerman. Substitutes: Broadbent, Putt, Hall, Vete.

Tries: Senior (24, 50)

Goals: Hooley 0/2

Huddersfield Giants: Connor, Halsall, Marsters, Naiqama, Swift, Russell, Clune, Hill, Golding, Ikahihifo, Murchie, Hewitt, Cudjoe. Substitutes: Lolohea, Yates, Wilson, Salabio.

Tries: Swift (7, 68), Clune (14), Halsall (33, 73), Hewitt (39), Cudjoe (64, 78), Naiqama (80)

Goals: Russell 7/10