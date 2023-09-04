Castleford Tigers and Hull FC lose half-backs as match review panel issues 16 charges

Castleford Tigers will be without Jacob Miller for Friday's crucial clash with Hull FC after the experienced half-back was hit with a one-match ban.

Miller was sin-binned in the second half of Saturday's 66-12 drubbing by Warrington Wolves for a tip tackle on former Castleford player Peter Mata’utia.

The Australian has subsequently been charged with a grade C dangerous throw, ruling him out of the Tigers' final home game of the season.

It proved to be a costly yellow card with Warrington running in four tries in Miller's absence on their way to putting a significant dent in Castleford's points difference.

Jacob Miller is shown a yellow card by referee Jack Smith. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

The Tigers, who lost Charbel Tasipale, George Lawler and Sam Hall to injury at the Halliwell Jones Stadium but welcome Liam Watts back from suspension this week, are two points above basement side Wakefield Trinity with three rounds remaining.

Hull, too, will be forced into a change in the halves after losing chief playmaker Jake Clifford to a one-game ban.

Clifford, who will leave the Black and Whites for North Queensland Cowboys at the end of the season, has been charged with grade C other contrary behaviour following an off-the-ball incident in the home loss to Leeds Rhinos.

Hull are already without former Castleford half-back Jake Trueman after he suffered a season-ending injury.

Konrad Hurrell, pictured, was involved in an incident with Will Dagger. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

A total of 16 charges were issued by the match review panel in the wake of the latest round of Super League fixtures.

St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell has received a one-match ban for grade B dangerous contact.

Hurrell was guilty of a late hit on Will Dagger that left the Wakefield full-back with a suspected broken collarbone, to the frustration of Mark Applegarth.

In his post-match press conference, the Trinity boss said: "I don't want to say something in the heat of the moment that I'll regret.

"It's looking like he's got a suspected broken collarbone, which has come from a collision that didn't get seen."

Salford Red Devils have suffered several blows ahead of their four-pointer against top-six rivals Warrington on Sunday.

Prop King Vuniyayawa has been hit with two separate one-game suspensions for a high tackle and dangerous contact, meaning he will also miss next week's trip to fellow play-off hopefuls Hull KR.

Salford will be light in the pack for the clash with Warrington after Kallum Watkins and Oliver Partington were each handed one-match bans for high tackles. Partington was also fined £250 for a grade A dangerous throw.

Red Devils team-mate Ryan Brierley, Wigan Warriors half-back Bevan French and St Helens playmaker Lewis Dodd escaped with fines for grade B offences.