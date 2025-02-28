Castleford Tigers announce departure of managing director Mark Grattan

Castleford Tigers have announced the departure of long-standing managing director Mark Grattan with immediate effect.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grattan spent 15 years at Wheldon Road, during which time the Tigers reached the Super League Grand Final and two Challenge Cup deciders.

Owner Martin Jepson has commended Grattan's work in securing Castleford's Super League future through the grading system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would like to put on record my thanks to Mark for all his years of service to the club," said Jepson.

"In particular, I would like to thank Mark for his hard work last year in helping the club secure its Super League status by attaining the requisite number of IMG grading points. This was a complicated piece of work that had to be delivered over a significant period of time.

"Everybody at the club will always be extremely grateful for this achievement. On behalf of the club, I would like to wish Mark the very best of luck for the future and I know fans will show him their appreciation when they see him at a future game."

Grattan originally joined the Tigers as a volunteer before working his way up to the board of directors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He felt it was the right time to step aside after giving the club a parting gift.

Mark Grattan has left his role at Wheldon Road. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"There have been many high points over the years including winning the League Leaders' Shield, getting to the Grand Final and reaching two Challenge Cup Finals," said Grattan. "However, the most memorable achievement was being awarded Grade A status in October 2024.

"Getting the club through lockdown and the following two years really took its toll on me and I made the decision at the end of 2023 that once we had secured the Grade A status I would look to start the handover process.

"I would personally like to thank everyone I have worked with and alongside, both on-field and off-field, over the last 15 years. I have had the honour and pleasure of working with some of the most hardworking and dedicated people I have ever come across.