Castleford Tigers boss Andy Last makes recruitment admission amid Super League struggles

Andy Last admits Castleford Tigers' league position is hurting the club's chances of landing their top targets in the recruitment market.

Last’s side are keeping neighbours Wakefield Trinity company at the bottom of Super League after winning just two of their opening 11 games.

The uncertainty around the Tigers' top-flight status is having a knock-on effect at the start of the transfer window.

Castleford are already beginning to see targets join rival clubs, with Huddersfield Giants prop Owen Trout reportedly on his way to Leigh Leopards.

Last appreciates the value of a win over Catalans Dragons on Friday in the short and long term.

"It is making it more difficult," he said on the effect of the club's form on recruitment.

"We were never in for Ethan Ryan but Owen Trout was someone we looked at. It looks like he's made a decision to go elsewhere.

"There's a project here and a rebuild. What's important for us is to make sure we focus on this season, get some more wins on the board and try do the right things with recruitment and who we really, really want for next season.

Andy Last took the reins on a permanent basis last month. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We need to get ourselves away from the bottom and start picking up some wins quickly to help with recruitment decisions.

"If we can get a win this week, it would be massive for our group."

An overhaul is expected with half of the squad entering the final few months of their contracts.

"Some tough decisions will have to be made," added Last, who confirmed that injury-plagued half-back Callum McLelland will leave at the end of the year without playing a game for his hometown club.

Castleford Tigers were well beaten at Leigh Leopards last week. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"The players have got to take responsibility and make sure that they hold themselves accountable because at the minute, there wouldn't be many of them who you would be considering signing. That's because of how we've performed and where we're sat on the table.