Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard addresses Paul McShane speculation and reveals recruitment decision

The former Man of Steel, who helped Castleford reach the 2017 Super League Grand Final as League Leaders' Shield winners, is under contract for next season but has been given the green light to explore his options Down Under.

McShane has featured just six times in the past 12 months due to a broken arm and subsequent complications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's been well publicised recently that Macca is exploring his opportunities to go over to Australia and play over there for a couple of seasons," said Lingard.

"We're happy to support that and are still working on that together now.

"At the minute, he's still contracted to us for next season but if anything concrete materialises in the meantime, Macca will be going over to Australia.

"If he stays, brilliant and if he doesn't and gets to experience that lifestyle in Australia which I believe he's been wanting to do for a while, he's earnt that reward to do that with his family."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Horne and Cain Robb have stepped up in McShane's ongoing absence but Lingard will be forced into a change at hooker for Thursday's visit of Leigh Leopards.

Paul McShane may have played his last game for Castleford. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

With Horne suspended following an incident in last week's defeat at Salford Red Devils, George Lawler will start the game at nine to allow Robb to stay on the bench.

Young full-back Fletcher Rooney has been handed his home debut in place of injured winger Jason Qareqare, while Daniel Hindmarsh-Takyi is also poised to make his second Super League appearance off the bench.

"Jason Qareqare has pulled out with a bit of a hamstring twinge so Fletcher Rooney will play," said Lingard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tex (Hoy) will still be at full-back and Fletcher will come in on the right wing.

Fletcher Rooney has not played since making his debut in the final game of last season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It's going to be a proud moment for him and his family. I've had a chat to him and he's a little bit nervous but I told him to trust his instincts and back himself because he's there on merit."

Rookie half-back Jenson Windley has been handed 18th-man duties and is on standby in case of a late withdrawal.

Lingard will resist the temptation to dip into the recruitment market before Friday's deadline as he continues to look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll be seeing the season out with what we've got, I would imagine," he said.

Craig Lingard has vowed to put his faith in youth. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We're low on bodies at the minute and that's why these three young kids have come into the 21-man squad.

"It's forced our hand a little bit to introduce these young kids like I mentioned last week.

"If we pick up any more injuries or bans, I would imagine a lot more of these younger players will play more games between now and the end of the season than we had initially pencilled in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Castleford face a Leigh outfit that are making a late charge for the play-offs thanks to three straight wins, including a 46-4 rout of St Helens last week.

Lingard regards the Leopards as darkhorses for the title.