Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard expresses England frustration after losing Sam Wood for season

Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood will miss the rest of the Super League season after suffering a shoulder injury on his England debut.

The 26-year-old, who was an ever-present at club level before his international call-up, will be sidelined for three to four months following surgery.

The loss of the in-form Wood is a major blow for Craig Lingard's side ahead of Friday's trip to St Helens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Unfortunately he needs a reconstruction on his shoulder and is done for the year," said Lingard, who will replace Wood with Alex Mellor at the Totally Wicked Stadium in the absence of the injured Josh Hodson.

Sam Wood's season is over. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"As great as the international recognition was for Sam, it’s not been great news for us.

"He’s probably been our most consistent player this season, or one of our most consistent players, and deservedly got that recognition playing for England.

"Hopefully it’s the first of many but it’s a blow for us to lose him, not only for this week but the rest of the season as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s Test against France was played in front of a sparse crowd in Toulouse and there was no television coverage following the decision to stream the game.

Sam Wood, right, sings the national anthem in Toulouse. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The low-key spectacle has drawn heavy criticism from coaches and the wider rugby league public, with Hull KR boss Willie Peters warning that some coaches may think twice about sending players on England duty.

Lingard has expressed his frustration after losing his form player for the season.

"I want players to play for their country," said the Tigers boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It helps us and benefits us in the long term that we can show players that if you come and play for Castleford, you're not putting yourself out of international recognition.

"I'd certainly not hold any players back from playing for their country and want to do as much as I can to make sure the international game grows – but it's got to be better than it was.

"To echo the comments from Willie and Matty Peet, the pinnacle of anybody's career is representing their country and we've got to make sure the spectacle represents that as well. I don't think last week did any good for the game at all.