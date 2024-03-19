Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard provides mixed injury update ahead of Challenge Cup tie against Batley Bulldogs

McShane has yet to feature this season due to a hamstring issue and the Tigers have struggled in his absence, losing all five Super League games in a wretched start.

The hooker is closing in on his return and could line up at Mount Pleasant alongside Liam Watts, who has completed his four-match ban.

Danny Richardson is battling to prove his fitness for the cup clash after sitting out Castleford's recent games through concussion, while Josh Hodson is in contention to make his debut against his former club following his recovery from a foot injury.

It is not all positive news for the Tigers on the availability front with George Lawler among the players left nursing an injury in the wake of last week's defeat at Catalans Dragons.

"Paul McShane should be back," said Lingard, who remains without the likes of George Griffin and Jason Qareqare.

"He trained today without any issues and we'll have another look at him over the course of the next few days to make sure there are no setbacks from that.

"Liam Watts is back from his suspension. Josh Hodson will be fit after returning to full training this week.

Paul McShane is poised to return to action. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Danny Richardson has trained today and just needs to do some contact return from his HIA. We're hoping he's going to be fit as well.

"There might be a couple that we've lost from the weekend that we need to get fitness checks on. George Lawler is definitely missing with his HIA and there are one or two more that picked up knocks and niggles.

"We've got three or four potentially back and two or three out."

Lingard returns to former club Batley still looking for his first win as Castleford head coach.

Referee Tom Grant red cards Castleford's Liam Watts (r) as Joe Westerman looks on in disbelief. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 46-year-old is grateful to have McShane and Watts back in the mix for an important game.

"It's an inexperienced squad so these senior players coming back is massive for us," added Lingard.

"We've missed Macca in particular but also Wattsy with the experience he's got. In those five Super League games, we weren't planning on being without those sorts of guys for as long as we have.