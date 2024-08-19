Castleford Tigers boss Craig Lingard reveals why Paul McShane pulled out of Super League Magic Weekend
The veteran hooker has featured just six times since June 2023, largely due to a broken arm and subsequent complications which have kept him sidelined for the past three months.
McShane recently returned to full training and put himself in a position to be selected for the Magic Weekend date with Huddersfield, only to pull out on the eve of the game.
The former Man of Steel, who appears set to leave the Tigers at the end of the year for a new adventure in Australia, could make his return against Warrington Wolves this Friday or when Lingard's side travel to Hull FC next week.
"Up until 4 o'clock yesterday afternoon he was playing," said Lingard following Sunday's 20-12 defeat to the Giants at Elland Road.
"He'd trained all week and we'd named the team but he did the team run and felt it wasn't quite right.
"He had a little bit of indecision in his own mind and with the amount of time he's had out, he needs to be right in his own head that he's right to play.
"He didn’t want to let his team-mates down and put himself in a position where he thought he was ready and he wasn't. He wanted at least another week or two before putting his hand up and being ready.
"He was in the team up until yesterday, as was George Lawler but he got ruled out after a late fitness test."
