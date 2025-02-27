Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire addresses link to Hull FC forward Jordan Lane

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire has confirmed the club's interest in Jordan Lane, admitting the Hull FC back-rower is a player he admires.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old has spent his entire career to date with his hometown club but will join Castleford on a lucrative four-year contract at the end of this season, according to Hull Live.

McGuire stressed that more work is required to get the deal over the line as he looks to put his stamp on the Tigers.

"There's some heat in it," he said on the speculation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's somebody I like as a player and somebody who probably hasn't unearthed his potential – he's still got a lot left in it.

"He's a Hull player at the minute and nothing has been finalised as yet but he's somebody we're interested in.

"Conversations are ongoing for players for next year."

Castleford are still looking for their first win of 2025 after their Challenge Cup loss at Bradford Bulls was followed by defeats against Hull KR and St Helens in Super League.

Jordan Lane could be on his way to Castleford. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Tigers remain on the lookout for signings to bolster McGuire's squad but any deal for Lane would be for 2026 and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of the stuff going on is for next year," added McGuire.

"He's a player I like but I respect Hull FC and he's playing for them at the minute. Until anything is announced, I can't say too much."

Castleford have made no secret of their desire to strengthen their middle unit, both in the short and long term.

Danny McGuire remains on the lookout for reinforcements. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Tigers are continuing to explore opportunities in the live recruitment market but McGuire's immediate priority is Sunday's trip to former club Leeds Rhinos.

"It's ongoing," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Middles are a priority. We probably need some more competition and a little bit more to be a bit thicker in that area.

"Physically we struggled a little bit with a big St Helens side so it's something we're trying to address.

"At the minute, we're just working hard and the players are doing everything possible to try and play well this week.

"There's always stuff going on in the background. My focus is on getting the players ready for Sunday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuire has been low on numbers in the early weeks of the season but there is light on the horizon following Rowan Milnes' return to training.

The half-back, who worked under McGuire during his time with Hull KR before the pair reunited at Wheldon Road, has been sidelined with a knee injury.

"That's really good to see," said McGuire. "I am excited to get Rowan back.

"He is doing a fair bit of practice and is moving well. He has still got a few things he has to tick medically before he can go into full contact so I would estimate he'll be back after the Challenge Cup break (on the weekend of March 14-16).