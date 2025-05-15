Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire addresses potential implications of Chris Chester appointment

Danny McGuire says he has not sought assurances over his role at Castleford Tigers following the arrival of Chris Chester as director of rugby – despite the potential for a change in direction under new leadership.

Chester has been tasked with reviving Castleford's fortunes as part of a backroom shake-up after overseeing Leigh Leopards' recent transformation.

McGuire, who is just six months into his reign at Wheldon Road, is hopeful of striking up a strong working relationship with Chester.

Asked whether he had held discussions about his role with the new rugby chief, McGuire replied: "I've not had a deep chat with him regarding that.

"Chezzy is really busy with the recruitment side of things - looking for players for this year and next year.

"I really feel like he's just been scoping the environment and taking everything on board.

"We've had plenty of conversations but nothing too deep like that. I'm confident that we can make things happen and turn things around.

"Like I've said every media day, we've had some really good moments and our season could look different with a couple of different things happening here and there.

"Ultimately, we've got to see improvement and us growing. Over time, that will happen with a bit of patience and understanding.

"I believe we're doing some really good things behind the scenes but it's going to take a bit of time for them to bear fruit on the field."

Chester earned plaudits for his work at Leigh, where he appointed Adrian Lam and assembled a squad capable of competing at the top end of Super League.

While Chester's track record in recruitment offers encouragement, McGuire is throwing everything into the here and now.

"What he did at Leigh was outstanding," said McGuire, whose side have won just two games so far in 2025.

"He's got a really good understanding of the market and really good connections overseas and over here as well.

"My focus as a coach is to work with the players I've got and help them get better and whatever happens next year or the year after will happen.

"It's Chezzy's role to make sure the future of the club is in good hands and looking really rosy. He's done a fantastic job in the short period he's been in.