Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire makes 'struggling' admission following Leigh Leopards loss

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire admits he is struggling to find the answers after watching his side slump to a sixth loss of the Super League campaign.

The Tigers were fresh from a week off but their poor early-season form continued as Leigh Leopards claimed back-to-back wins in West Yorkshire following their defeat of Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup.

"I don’t really know what to make of it, to be honest," said McGuire, who lost George Lawler and Sylvester Namo to the sin bin during the Wheldon Road clash.

"I thought we tried hard, showed lots of endeavour and then did some really silly things. That's been the story of the season. We kick the ball out on the full to start the game and that sets the mentality.

"The first try was a little bit too easy to concede, then we scrapped and fought and were down to 12 men twice.

"The scoreline hasn't blown away but we've done some really crazy things and opportunities we haven't been able to take. It's just very inconsistent with the things that we’re doing. We are aware of it, talking about it, we’re trying to fix it but just not doing it.

"I'm struggling a little bit, to be honest with you. Players are doing the right things, saying the right things, working hard, but we're not transferring that when it matters."

Darnell McIntosh touched down twice for Leigh while there were also tries for Edwin Ipape and Bailey Hodgson, with former Castleford stand-off Gareth O’Brien kicking a conversion and a penalty.

Castleford at least avoided being whitewashed following Zac Cini’s try six minutes from time. They remain 10th with only crisis club Salford Red Devils and winless Huddersfield Giants below them.

The Tigers must quickly turn their attention to Thursday's derby against Wakefield at Belle Vue after being booed off at half-time and at the final whistle.

"The lads care and they try really hard," said McGuire. "I can’t fault that.