Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire provides latest on Jack Ormondroyd situation

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire has conceded that a deal for Jack Ormondroyd is unlikely following the positive developments at Salford Red Devils.

The Red Devils have been locked in talks with potential investors for several weeks and appear to be on the brink of a takeover by an overseas investment group.

That has allowed Salford to stave off a fire sale ordered by the Rugby Football League, which originally saw Castleford step up their interest in Ormondroyd.

However, the prop played for the Red Devils in last week's pre-season win over St Helens and is set to stay at the Salford Community Stadium, barring another twist.

"I played with Jack and like him," said McGuire.

"I think he's a good player and would be a nice fit for us but don't think anything is happening there at the minute.

"I don't know what's happening at Salford but they seem to be OK now. That's probably on the back burner for a bit or might not happen.

"I'm just focusing on what we've got and getting the best out of the players who are here and if someone of Jack's quality and experience comes in, happy days and he'll add something to the team – but at the minute, that's not happening."

McGuire has named a squad of 20 players for Saturday's visit of Hull FC, all of whom will feature in Joe Westerman's testimonial game.

The Tigers are without the likes of Rowan Milnes, Louis Senior and Jason Qareqare but there are spots up for grabs ahead of next week's first competitive fixture against Bradford Bulls in the Challenge Cup.

"I don't think we did ourselves justice last week at Wakey but we've got a chance to put things right in front of our crowd," said McGuire.

"It's probably bigger for us after last week. We've done some really good things in pre-season and wanted to transfer that into the game but didn't quite do that.

"There's a bit of disappointment around the place which tells me they care and want to get better. I'd be very surprised and disappointed if we didn't see a reaction.

"It's only a friendly but it means more to us to get our performance right and get some confidence leading into the competitive games.

"Probably 70 per cent of the places are taken. We've got a few injuries and haven't got the biggest squad but there are still a few places up for grabs, especially in the middles and outside backs.