Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire ready to take ruthless approach after latest setback

The Tigers appeared to have turned a corner in last week’s narrow loss to Wigan Warriors but slipped back into old habits on Thursday night.

While Castleford could count themselves unfortunate against Wigan, there were no excuses in a 30-12 home defeat to the Giants.

"I'm really disappointed," said McGuire.

"I'm trying to help the players get better and work with the players I've got but maybe I have to be a little bit more ruthless and make some tough decisions. It's a cut-throat business and for us to get better we probably need to be a bit harder on some things.

"When you get a performance like last week it gives you that hope that they're getting there and you feel let down at times because the players don't repay it again the week after.

"But we're all in it together. I'm just as much to blame as the players for tonight's performance."

Castleford were handed an early advantage when Zac Woolford was sin-binned for a late hit inside the opening minute.

It was another frustrating night for Danny McGuire. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

However, it was the Giants who seized the initiative, striking first through Tui Lolohea before taking control thanks to Sam Halsall's try.

George Lawler and Zac Cini crossed in a strong finish to the first half but Taane Milne, George Flanagan and Lolohea all scored after the interval to secure a third win of the year for Huddersfield.

"It was a really flat performance and we didn’t really do anything we spoke about doing," added McGuire.

"I think the early sin bin didn't help us. We probably thought it was going to be easy. I just don’t think we were prepared to do some of the tough stuff. Huddersfield were the better team in a really poor game.

Huddersfield celebrate Tui Lolohea's opening try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"We just can’t seem to string back-to-back performances together and it's really frustrating. It's one step forward and a few back every time now.