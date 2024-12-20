Castleford Tigers boss Danny McGuire talks defence and fitness after identifying areas for improvement

Danny McGuire is confident Castleford Tigers will rediscover their bite under new defence coach Brett Delaney.

The Australian has been tasked with adding steel to the Tigers after answering an SOS from McGuire at the start of a new era at Wheldon Road.

Delaney was under contract at Hull KR for the 2025 season but requested a release to link back up with former Leeds Rhinos team-mate McGuire in West Yorkshire.

McGuire took Delaney to Craven Park during his spell as interim boss in 2022 and saw first-hand his impact on the Robins.

After helping to transform Rovers into one of the best defensive units in Super League, Delaney has quickly shown why McGuire identified him as the man to firm up the Tigers.

"He's had an amazing impact," said Castleford head coach McGuire. "You'd only have to speak to the players.

"I knew Frog really well – we're best mates – and I wanted someone to bring some steel to the defensive side of the game.

"Working with him at KR and knowing his philosophies and that we see the game very similar, I knew he'd add something to our defence.

Brett Delaney swapped Hull KR for Castleford in the off-season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Defence is about attitude and wanting to put your body where it hurts sometimes. I don't think we had enough of that last year. We could score tries but I don't think we were the best at saving them.

"That's something we need to improve on and I think Frog is going to be a great influence for us in that area."

Castleford had the worst defensive record in the competition in 2023 and only marginally improved last season.

McGuire believes a change of mindset could catapult the Tigers up the Super League table.

Danny McGuire is starting to put his stamp on Castleford. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"It goes without saying that the better teams at the top end of the league concede the least amount of points," said McGuire. "Some of that is desperation and wanting to defend.

"I watched a fair bit of Wigan at the back end of last year. They've got some of the best attacking players but you've got Bevan French saving tries in the Grand Final – and Ryan Hall on the other side for Hull KR. That's two attacking players wanting to save tries.

"It can be done. You've just got to want to do it, for the mate at the side of you and your team. That's some of the stuff we've been pushing in pre-season."

Castleford's fitness levels have been questioned in recent times with the Tigers accused of not being able to keep up with their rivals.

McGuire does not subscribe to the theory that Castleford are unfit, instead focusing his efforts on improving the players' skills and decision-making under fatigue.

"I don't think it's a fitness thing," said McGuire, who stepped up from his role as assistant at the end of last season.

"Even when I came in last year and compared them to the fitness of the Hull KR players, they were as fit if not fitter across the board.

"It's being able to carry out your job when you're tired. That's the difference. When you're tired and under fatigue, you've still got to be able to do your job.

"That's what we're trying to achieve. We are training hard, as is every club in pre-season. It's marrying up the accountability and understanding when you're tired.

"I can't fault the players for their effort. They've been first class."

McGuire's squad will enjoy a break over Christmas before getting back to work in the new year.

At the heart of Castleford's pre-season plans is a week-long trip to Spain, which will feature a friendly against Valencia Huracanes.

"When I was a player, I felt the team really benefited from warm-weather camps," said McGuire.

"It's the connection time of spending a full week together and the quality training you can do with double sessions on the field if the weather is good.