Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford gives update on Danny Richardson neck issue

Castleford Tigers' Danny Richardson in action against Salford Red Devils before suffering his neck injury. (Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The England Knights star misses tomorrow’s televised trip to Warrington Wolves after suffering the injury in Friday’s opening night loss to Salford Red Devils.

“We’re looking at it more in depth,” said coach Lee Radford.

“They have obviously found something and he’s still with the docs still trying to find a little bit more to see where it’s at.

“It’s not looking great.”

Radford added: “It happened in the second half and it was a poor tackle technique.

“He copped one when he put his head in the wrong place which happens in this sport, unfortunately.

“We won’t know how long he’ll be out for until he speaks to the specialists. It’s still up in the air at the moment.”

Gareth O’Brien is likely to come in to face his hometown and the club where he started his career.