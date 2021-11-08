Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford gives update on Sosaia Feki progress

osaia Feki on his Castleford Tigers debut in the Challenge Cup game against Hull FC in September 2020. He suffered a knee injury and has not played since. (ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

The West Yorkshire club started pre-season training today ahead of the 2022 campaign.

Feki, who joined from Cronulla Sharks, did not play a single game last term after rupturing his Achilles tendon in training in February.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Aucklander featured only once in 2020 after his debut campaign at Wheldon Road was also ravaged by serious injuries.

“He needs a change of luck, does the lad,” admitted Radford, who has taken over from Daryl Powell at Castleford.

“It’s a horrendous injury. He played 26 minutes (in 2020) and I think he then did his Achilles in the last session of pre-season.

“He’s not ready. He’s four or five months off yet and I think he’s just literally out of the boot a few weeks ago.

“It’s a hard one to take but he’s in good hands with (phyiso) Matty (Crowther) and we’ll see how he goes in his rehab’.”

Feki, 30, is entering the final year of his three-year contract.

Castleford have a raft of wingers in their ranks with Derrell Olpherts and Jordan Turner both impressing last term and Hull duo Mahe Fonua and Bureta Faraimo also arriving for 2022 to add further competition.

Experienced James Clare, 30, is contracted as well while youngster Jason Qareqare made an impressive debut last season.

But Radford hinted that Tonga international Feki could play in other positions when fit and is well aware of his abilities.

“I nearly signed him at Hull,” he recalled.

“Whether he’ll be on the wing or not I don’t know.

“We’ll have to wait and see.

“But he needs to get fit first and see where he’s at and then we can make that decision.”

Radford reported another couple of players are recovering from off-season surgeries.

“Jacques O’Neill has had an op on his lower hamstring but it’s nothing too serious,” he said.