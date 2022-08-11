Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford lifts lid on nightmare captain's run as injury crisis worsens

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Already without a host of key men including Niall Evalds, Jake Trueman and Jake Mamo, Radford has claimed he is struggling to field a team this week.

The Tigers head coach hinted he may be forced to bring in someone from outside the original 21-man squad, or even put an unfit player on the bench.

"We've had some curveballs thrown at us in the last 10 minutes," said Radford after today's captain's run.

Lee Radford is struggling for numbers for the Catalans Dragons clash. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's been eventful. It involves four players in different incidents.

"It's a very tough team to pick. We'll be able to get 17 players out but it'll cost us an interchange.

"Anything could happen tomorrow. I've named the team three times today and I'll name it once more tomorrow.

"But these aren't excuses. We'll have 17 blokes out there ready to aim up, whatever position they play in and whatever knocks they're carrying."

While he did not want to give too much away, Radford did reveal that Sosaia Feki has been struggling with migraines in the wake of his first Super League appearance for the club in three years.

"He has suffered with those throughout his career but he's OK, I suppose," said Radford, who confirmed Mamo remains sidelined due to ongoing concussion issues.

"It (bad luck) is a common theme around here. We'll have to see (if he will play)."

Castleford's cause has not been helped by Liam Watts' fifth suspension of the season for dangerous contact in last week's defeat at St Helens.

Radford will continue to work with the 32-year-old prop in an attempt to change his habits.

"Whether he likes it or not, the match review panel aren't going to change anytime soon," said Radford. "They'll be in their jobs longer than I'll be in mine.

"Some adaptations have to be made at this end and that's something we'll continue to work on for him to be on the field more next year.

"You want your blokes on the field as often as you possibly can, particularly your high-end players.