Castleford Tigers boss Lee Radford pleads for common sense as selection issues bite

Heavy punishments were a theme of the early weeks of the campaign amid a crackdown on foul play.

The clampdown appeared to be easing in the wake of a meeting between disciplinary bosses and coaches but as many as 39 charges have been dished out over the past five rounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sheer number of suspensions at a time when injuries are as prevalent as ever is doing nobody any favours, according to Radford.

Lee Radford is worried about availability issues in Super League. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“I think we’ve counted 12 currently not available to us,” he said. “We’ve got one suspension and the rest are injured.

“I’ve never known a season with so many loans and so many players bouncing between clubs at this time of the year.

“I think it (unavailability of players) is high. It was obviously really high during the Covid period because anybody who was in contact with anybody was stood down and a lot of young blokes played, but it’s higher on the injury front now.

“That’s probably where a bit of common sense can come in in terms of suspensions. I think eight players were suspended from last weekend’s fixtures.

As many as 79 yellow cards have been dished out this season. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“There isn’t that depth in the competition to be able to have those numbers really high.”

Castleford prop Liam Watts begins his fourth suspension of the season this week, ruling him out of the games against Warrington Wolves and former club Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos front-rower Matt Prior was also banned for two matches for a late hit on Tigers half-back Danny Richardson, a punishment that stood after a failed appeal.

Hull KR back-rower Dean Hadley and St Helens forward Sione Mata’utia, meanwhile, saw their suspensions overturned after successful challenges.

Paul McShane is available this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Radford refused to comment on Watts’ latest ban but did admit to being left confused by the Prior incident.

On the bigger picture, Radford believes the powers that be should hit players where it hurts - in the pocket.

“We didn’t get a penalty for that one live when there were replays available, yet he gets a two-match suspension,” he said on the Prior challenge on Richardson.

“That’s crazy in itself and then the other two boys (Hadley and Mata’utia) have got off.

“As a game, common sense can prevail. If there’s some malice in the incidents, I believe they should be penalised.

“I think a fine would be better because rugby league players are greedy people. That would keep the competition higher throughout the season and keep players on their toes because nobody wants to be hit in the pocket.”

Captain Paul McShane returns to hand Radford a boost this week but the Tigers boss remains without a host of first-team players against Warrington, including Jake Trueman, Gareth O’Brien and Jordan Turner.

Nathan Massey is also available after suspension but the prop is nursing a knee issue after picking up a knock in training.

Castleford face an important period with fixtures against Wakefield Trinity, St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants on the horizon as they aim to nail down a play-off spot.

Radford’s men then take on Warrington and Salford Red Devils on a double-header weekend at the end of August.

With the final round scheduled for the following week, Radford is looking ahead with a certain amount of trepidation.

He is hoping the demanding schedule will be looked into once management company IMG begins its 12-year partnership with the RFL in earnest.

“That’s going to be a real challenge,” said Radford on the August double-header weekend.

“It’s a first-time round thing, and it’s obviously because of the World Cup and the mid-season internationals.

“The Easter period itself is a challenge and to have two is really going to have an influence.