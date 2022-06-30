Castleford Tigers braced for Ryan Hampshire blow but Niall Evalds ready to return

The 27-year-old was forced off in the second half of last week's golden-point win over Catalans Dragons and although the full extent of the knee problem has yet to be determined, Lee Radford is fearing the worst.

"It doesn't look great," said the Castleford head coach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We've got a second scan early next week but ACL-wise it's not looking fantastic.

Ryan Hampshire has suffered a major setback. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It's really unfortunate for him because the last three games I think he's been good for us. It's disappointing."

It is another setback for Hampshire after a broken hand prevented him from making his Castleford debut until mid-May.

His latest injury leaves him facing another uncertain period with the short-term deal he signed in March set to expire at the end of the year,

"The timing couldn't be any worse really," added Radford. "Unfortunately, it's part of the sport that we play."

Niall Evalds has not played since mid-April. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The loss of Hampshire has been offset by the return of first-choice full-back Niall Evalds.

The England international is fit again after spending 10 weeks on the sidelines with a bicep injury.

Evalds will make his comeback against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night.

"It's a massive boost," said Radford.

"It's Rocky's setback but it's an opportunity for Niall now. He's come through a pretty hefty injury as well.